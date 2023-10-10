League of Legends Season 13 Kai'Sa Lethality build: Runes, items, playstyle, and more

In League of Legends, Lethality items have become the go-to build for Kai'Sa, replacing the traditional crit or attack speed. This unorthodox approach has been adopted by both professional and high-ranking players, who now use Kai'Sa as something of a spellcaster.

The innovative strategy has been wildly effective, though mastering the build is essential if you're looking to secure quick victories.

Playing Kai'Sa's Lethality build in Season 13 of League of Legends isn't too tricky once you have all the details. This guide will take you through everything required.

League of Legends Season 13 Kai'Sa Lethality build: Recommended runes

Recommended runes for Lethality Kai'Sa in League of Legends Season 13 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Compared to other ADCs, the Lethality Kai'Sa build offers a distinct playstyle accompanied by exclusive advantages and disadvantages. Yet, the benefits of this new approach far exceed any drawbacks, especially for pro players, as it effectively addresses the inherent issues of the ADC position.

Here are the correct runes needed for this build:

Domination:

Hail of Blades

Taste of Blood

Zombie Ward

Treasure Hunter

Inspiration:

Magical Footwear

Biscuit Delivery

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor

Kai'Sa's early game potential was a weakness that Hail of Blades has single-handedly fixed. This bold rune empowers her to deliver a quick burst of significant damage in the early skirmishes with a stacking combo of her W and three auto attacks. While it's true that Hail of Blades loses its potency in the late game, early on, its impact is phenomenal in countering enemies in botlane.

Furthermore, the healing aspect of Taste of Blood during the early game makes it a popular choice in League of Legends. You can trade with your opponent more comfortably without sacrificing all of your lane priorities.

League of Legends Season 13 Kai'Sa Lethality build:

Starting, Mythic and Core items

Kai'Sa Lethality build recommended items (Image via Sportskeeda)

In League of Legends, the Kai'Sa Lethality build consists of a combination of items that change as the game progresses. The two initial items are focused on lethality, but the strategy shifts towards prioritizing cooldown reduction and spellcasting later on.

Here are the recommended items for the Kai'Sa Lethality build:

Umbral Glaive

Duskblade of Draktharr

Berserker's Greaves

Nashor's Tooth

Zhonya's Hourglass

Rabadon's Deathcap

Kai'Sa's Umbral Glaive is a noteworthy item that provides essential stats. Its early-game prowess is unmatched, amping up the power of your Hail of Blades combo significantly.

The key component of early-game damage is the isolated Q, so the sooner you evolve it, the better. To achieve this fast evolution, the Umbral Glaive and Duskblade of Draktharr items work wonders. These components allow for a more aggressive playstyle that can make it difficult for enemies to keep up.

Building Nashor's Tooth should be your next move once you've acquired Berserker's Greaves. This item will greatly enhance both Kai'Sa's W and E abilities, resulting in a significant boost to her Passive.

Kai'Sa Lethality build playstyle

League of Legends has never seen Kai'Sa excel as an early-game champion. Her subpar range leaves her vulnerable while farming, and she relies on evolved abilities to scale. That being said, the Lethality build adds a twist to the equation.

Item acquisition remains the key to success, leaving you to withstand any onslaught. The rune set leans towards early-game strength and, in conjunction with a well-timed support initiation, can lead to some opportunities. However, as a general rule, it's best to maintain a safe farming distance without taking any unnecessary gambles.

When it comes to your early game, Hail of Blades plays a crucial role. While it becomes less effective later on, especially if you shift towards ability-oriented styles, it still sets the tone for your strength in the lane. Being unable to retaliate against an enemy attack will easily make you a soft target.

Playing passively with Kaisa doesn't mean missing out on chances. Instead, it opens up possibilities, as being cautious and keeping your health intact allows for effortless involvement in team fights.

When they do occur, both of your ultimates are ready for your response. In case your direct approach falls short, you can choose to R forward and unload all your Hail of Blades and early lethality items.

Due to your evolved Q and damage in League of Legends, an effective tactic in the early game would be to quickly push in the wave. Following this, you should assist your team with whatever task they are undertaking.

If you pursue this course of action, you will maintain your CS while exerting significant influence in the early game.