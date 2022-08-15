CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Through challenges and tournaments in Clash Royale, players can earn rewards and upgrade their weapons and gear faster. Every week, developers release new challenges for players to test various 8-card tournament decks, new battle formats, and more.

CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge is the latest 1v1 troop challenge in Clash Royale. In this, players can create a powerful tournament deck to win battles. One can participate in the challenge for free after it begins on August 16. If they win eight battles, they will be able to unlock all the rewards.

In this article, we will explore CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge, its rewards, and some powerful cards that players can use to win maximum battles.

Latest in-game troop challenges in Clash Royale

The in-game description of CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Elite Barbarians rush into the arena to attack your enemies! Ebarbs will spawn faster throughout the match *along with the Elixir*! 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

Elite Barbarians will continuously rush the battlefield from both sides and attack the enemy's towers. Players must use the friendly Elite Barbarians as a mini tank troop to defend their towers.

The number and speed of the Elite Barbarians will keep increasing during battle, along with the production of troop elixir. Like the Sudden Death Challenge, CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge is over once players lose three battles. One can reset their progress by spending gems or by purchasing the Pass Royale.

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft Challenge, players must build a powerful 8-card deck before the battle starts. They can choose any card ranging from Common to Champion, unlocked or not, to build the tournament deck.

High hitpoint cards like Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Pekka should be used in CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge to win all the battles. Support cards like Electro Wizard, Valkyrie, Wizard, and Minions can be used during counter attacks in the CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge.

CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge rewards

Ash @CWA @SirTagCR @ClashRoyale @EsportsRoyaleEN Grats TagUrPreggo! Super cool to see man! I must admit, you have the second best challenge this month! Obviously impossible to beat ebarb spawner challenge :-D @SirTagCR @ClashRoyale @EsportsRoyaleEN Grats TagUrPreggo! Super cool to see man! I must admit, you have the second best challenge this month! Obviously impossible to beat ebarb spawner challenge :-D

Players unlock new rewards for every win. There are various rewards ranging from battle banner tokens to magic items, which can be unlocked by players once they win battles. The following are the various rewards for winning battles in CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge:

Players will unlock 40 battle banner tokens on winning their first battle

Players will unlock 1 legendary token on winning their second battle

Players will unlock 6000 gold on winning their third battle

Players will unlock 1 chest key on winning their fourth battle

Players will unlock 60 battle banner tokens on winning their fifth battle

Players will unlock 4000 gold on winning their sixth battle

Players will unlock 100 battle banner tokens on winning their seventh battle

Players will unlock a legendary emote on winning their eight battle

Finally, CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge is one of the best ways to earn magic and cosmetic items in Clash Royale to upgrade faster and unlock new cards. Players can participate in the challenge for free once it begins on August 16.

