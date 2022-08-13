5 best Epic cards for August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The August Royal Tournament is the latest monthly tournament in Clash Royale, where players can participate using an eight-card tournament deck to win special rewards. The Royal Tournament is free for everyone, and the top 100 players on the leaderboard get additional gold and a legendary emote.

Unlike other challenges, for this tournament, players can create a deck using any card ranging from Common to Champion, whether unlocked or not. They can also purchase the bonus tier using 500 gems and win the most number of battles to get all the rewards.

This article will discuss the five best Epic cards for the August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale.

Baby Dragon, Goblin Barrel, and three other Epic cards for the latest tournament in Clash Royale

5) Bowler

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 381

Hitpoints: 2756

Once players in Clash Royale reach Arena 13, they can unlock the Epic card known as the Bowler. He is a ranged unit that deals area damage, medium damage, and has large hitpoints. With troop cards boasting high damage points like Wizards and Witches, players can employ the Bowler card as a tank.

The Bowler drives his opponents back and inflicts a lot of splash damage on them. Moreover, the card performs admirably against forces that charge, such as Mega Knight and Dark Prince.

To combat air swarm troops, players must use spell cards like Zap, Arrows, and Fireball.

4) Baby Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

An anti-air area-damage troop card with the Epic rarity of Baby Dragon is very effective against swarm cards like Minion Horde, Skeleton Army, and Minions. Once a player in Clash Royale has advanced to Arena 2, they can unlock the mighty Baby Dragon card.

It can defend tiny tank cards like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and Dark Prince against air attacks. This is why players should employ it as a support for those cards. In the Royal Tournament, players can employ Baby Dragon to block direct tower-attacking cards like Goblin Barrel and Miner.

3) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

One of the top Epic rarity mini-tank cards in Clash Royale, The Executioner has a high hitpoint total. It launches an ax that resembles a boomerang in the direction of the enemy's troops and towers, damaging them when the boomerang travels in that direction and on its way back.

Players can use these cards for counterattacks after defending against enemy soldiers because they are one of the few mini-tank cards that can assault air and ground forces. As an anti-air support troop, gamers should combine the Executioner card with Mini Pekka and Mega Knight.

2) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

One of the top Epic rarity spell cards in Clash Royale is the Goblin Barrel, which can be acquired when players get to Arena 3. This card can seriously damage the enemy's towers. Once the enemy's low-elixir cards, such as Arrows, Zap, and Fireball, have been used, players should employ the Goblin Barrel to attack towers.

Three goblins with high damage and hit points are released when the Goblin Barrel is dropped onto the battlefield, and it can be used to assault the towers on the other side right away. Strong tower-attacking cards like Royal Giant, Miner, and Electro Giant can be combined with it.

1) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

The Witch, a potent ranged-troop card, can summon skeletons to keep the enemy's troops and towers preoccupied. Players can obtain the Witch card once they have reached Arena 5. She is one of the best cards to stop opponents from moving forward because she can target both air and ground troops.

The Witch card produces four tiny Skeletons every seven seconds while harming enemy units. It can be used as a support troop card alongside high-hitpoint troops like Mini Pekka, Mega Knight, and Valkyrie.

