Despite a less-than-optimal launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been steadily making its way back onto its own two feet with the dedicated efforts of CD Projekt Red. In the months since its launch, the game has received numerous hotfixes and a couple of significant patches.

The latest patch, 1.2, which was the most significant improvement to the game, fixed a ton of patches and bugs. Yet, some were still around to be ironed out. While Cyberpunk 2077 is far smoother on last-gen consoles than it was at launch, the game still has a way to go.

The latest hotfix, 1.22, seeks to smoothen up some of the issues resulting from patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077. The hotfix is now available for PC, last and next-gen consoles, as well as Google Stadia.

Here are the patch notes for the same.

Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.22 patch notes for PC, consoles, and Stadia

Hotfix 1.22 for #Cyberpunk2077 is live on PC, consoles and Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077's issues have ranged from minor bugs to major quest lock-outs, some of which have been addressed in patch 1.2. Several quest bugs have now been fixed in hotfix 1.22 for Cyberpunk 2077, and fans hope for a much smoother experience.

Quests & Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park data term should now correctly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes) and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific

It's no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available