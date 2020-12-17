How to efficiently Breach Protocol in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk's 2077 rocky launch hasn't marred players from diving into CD Projekt Red's futuristic RPG.

After a near 9-year development cycle, Cyberpunk 2077 features a host of game mechanics, with the Breach Protocol being a pillar of the gameplay experience.

While the game does provide a tutorial for Breach Protocol, the mechanics can take a while to understand and adjust.

Here's a quick and handy guide with tips and tricks to perform the Breach Protocol activity effectively.

Breach Protocol in Cyberpunk 2077

Non-essential but beneficial pre-requisites

Recommended Cyberware upgrade

Breach Protocol hacks primarily allow players to hack access points and acquire either some eddies or quickhack components. With the base operating system, players get a very small Buffer size that doesn't allow for any errors or mistakes while hacking.

Players should instead save up money in the early game (this will be worth it as the money gained from access points will recover the cyberware upgrade cost in no time) and visit a Ripperdoc to get the Stephenson Tech.MK3 upgrade.

With this upgrade, players can get seven Buffers for hacking, allowing them a lot of room to navigate the code and guaranteeing at least two out of the three hacking rewards.

Recommended perk

Secondly, Cyberpunk 2077 players should acquire the Almost In! perk under the intelligence tab to increase the amount of time they get in the Breach Protocol hacking minigame.

Level one of this upgrade allows players 20% more time while hacking level two gives players 40% more time to hack.

Cyberpunk 2077 Breach Protocol tutorial

The golden rule for hacking in Breach Protocol is to map out the route before beginning the hack. The countdown timer does not begin until the first code is selected. Players are advised to take their time and map their route before starting the hack.

The second rule to remember is that the data points available after a selection switch between rows and columns. Sometimes, the first compatible code shouldn't be chosen as the following code required won't be found.

Thirdly, access point Breach Protocols are randomized. If players don't like the set they're given, they can simply back out before beginning the hack and jack back in to receive a new set of codes.

Pro tip: The breach protocol timer goes down to a minimum value after a couple of failed attempts, but for the first 2-3 attempts, the timer is still pretty high. If the hack isn't going the player's way, they can simply back out and go back in.

DO NOT back out after securing any one of the three rewards, as that will entirely lock the player out of the access point. Backing out before grabbing any reward is safe.

