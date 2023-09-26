Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 guide: How to steal cars

With Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion called Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red has implemented several mechanics in the title. The changes in this DLC are so profound that even the game itself guides you through resetting your character's stats. It also introduces a whole new part of the map to explore and a plot involving the President of the United States of America.

Another Phantom Liberty feature is vehicle combat. But what if you don't have enough money to buy a car? Will the new mechanics allow you to steal it? The short answer is yes.

In the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, it is now possible to steal the vehicles in the game. However, in order to do so, you must go step by step. If you are interested in this topic, here is everything you need to know.

Steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty using new theft mechanic in the game

In Phantom Liberty, it is easy to steal and sell cars (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Thanks to Phantom Liberty, the base vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077 have been updated. In addition, a theft mechanic has been implemented that requires the following steps to unlock:

While traveling through Dogtown, you will find a steering wheel icon on your minimap. When you reach the location, you will find a car or motorcycle sitting near the road. Fight the enemies around the vehicle. You will receive a call from Muamar "El Capitan" Reyes. You have to take the car to him.

From here, you will start a small mission called Push It To the Limit. You have to go to a drop point, but it won't be easy. Some employees of the car's previous owner will cross your path. When they find you, they will attack you.

This is an ideal moment to try out the vehicle combat mechanics introduced in Phantom Liberty. While fighting, use your driving skills to lose your attackers in the traffic. When nobody chases you, look at the GPS and find the meeting point.

Visit El Capitan and give him the car. You will notice that the character is talking to another NPC. This is a corrupt cop about whom we know very few details.

El Capitan will ask you to get into the car, so do it. Wait inside until the conversation with the officer is over.

Later, you will have to agree to steal cars for Muamar. At this moment, you will receive a message that the mission has been completed, and you will gain the ability to steal random cars on the map. You will also be able to sell them.

How do I sell a car in Phantom Liberty?

The cars you can steal and sell in Phantom Liberty appear with the steering wheel icon on the map. After arriving at the location shown on the map, you have to violently take the car from its owner if it’s necessary. The vehicles will not always be abandoned, and sometimes, you have to use force to steal them.

Once you have the car, selling it will require you to complete small challenges. This could involve a chase from your enemies or reaching a destination in a short time frame.

After the car is delivered to the chosen location, you will receive rewards. These could be money, some skill points, goodies and even crafting materials.

This is all you need to know about how to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. You can expand your knowledge of the game with this article about the ten best cars that players can use.