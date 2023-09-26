All missions in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Phantom Liberty is the DLC that expands the world of Cyberpunk 2077. This update adds new mechanics to CD Projekt Red's dystopia, a military faction, secondary characters, updated weapons, battle-ready vehicles, and other elements that enrich the game. However, the most important pillar of the expansion is the number of missions it brings to players.

Thanks to the missions, you can not only explore the map but also unlock abilities, recover items, and interact with new NPCs. In addition, missions add new elements to the storyline that can be interesting and even revealing.

There are 11 missions in Phantom Liberty, and below is a brief description of each mission and what it is about.

What are the missions in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Songbird is an essential character in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The missions in Phantom Liberty are very diverse. You may encounter some that require you to move to different locations, while others will require stealth and strategy. The use of weapons, vehicles, and various types of cyberware complement the main story.

In this case, the plot tells us the story of V being affected by the Relic and getting entangled in a conspiracy related to the president of the country. Once again, we find Johnny Silverhand, although his role will not be as important as in the previous installment.

So, without further ado, here is a brief list of each of Phantom Liberty's missions and their description:

Dog Eat Dog

V receives a mysterious call from a girl called Songbird. She promises a cure for their illness. You must follow her instructions until you infiltrate Dogtown.

Hole in the Sky

You must find the President of the United States, Rosalind Myers, who has crashed in the Dogtown area and been kidnapped by the Baghesta faction. You must use stealth to infiltrate.

Spider and the Fly

Get the President out of Dogtown and bring her back safe and sound with Songbird. You will have to fight several enemies, including a machine called Chimera.

Lucretia My Reflection

Help the President escape from the enemy faction until she is safe. You have an opportunity to be an agent for the government.

The Damned

Work with secret agent Reeds to find information for President Myers. You must find someone named Slider, but all the clues seem to indicate that he is dead. Find new clues about Songbird. You will have to face a giant server that will throw hacks at you.

Get It Together

Work with Mr. Hands, a powerful fixer who controls part of Dogtown. He will give you information. There are several side gigs to complete here.

You Know My Name

You will be tasked with kidnapping twins and infiltrating Hansen's labs to find a cure for your disease.

Birds With Broken Wings

While talking to Reed, you discover that he plans to assassinate Songbird. At the end of the chapter, you receive treatment for your disease.

I've Seen That Face Before

V has to kidnap the twins and extract information from their heads. They manage to knock one of them out and impersonate him by entering Hansen's labs. There, you can decide if you want to kill Songbird or not.

Firestarter

Here, the game has a fork depending on whether you decide to be loyal to Songbird or not.

The Killing Moon

Songbird asks for your help to escape. As you near the end of the mission, she confesses that there is only one cure and that she will use it on herself. You must decide if you want to help her, kill her, or betray her.

In addition to missions, Phantom Liberty also offers side jobs and gigs, which are simpler tasks with lower (but useful) rewards. If you are interested in more details about the game, you can read the Trophy Guide.