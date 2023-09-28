Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 max level cap, explored

Until recently, players knew exactly how Cyberpunk 2077 worked. However, after the Phantom Liberty update, many details changed. The game now features mechanics such as vehicle-to-vehicle combat, new characters, a city with different landmarks, and an updated skill tree. These changes are so profound that the system will recommend resetting your character's skills the first time you play.

With all the new features, many players are wondering if the maximum level cap has changed. The answer is yes. The limit has increased, but not drastically.

What is the maximum level cap in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

With new mechanics and places to explore, it was not logical for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's level cap to remain unchanged. In the DLC, this number increases from 50 to 60.

With this new cap, you gain 10 new attribute and perk points that can be spent on upgrading the abilities of V. However, this amount is not enough to maximize every skill tree. In fact, even with more points, your upgrades will still need to be strategic.

In our experience, the smartest thing to do is to reset your character's skills and figure out what to do with the new points. You may not have been able to get a particular skill before, but with more points, you can now do so.

With this new feature, you can not only build a better version of your character, but you can also take on those side missions that you couldn't complete before. With new and improved abilities, it is very likely that defeating a certain enemy or mastering a certain technology will not be so difficult.

How do I level up quickly in Phantom Liberty?

In this DLC, you get new skills (Image via CD Projekt Red)

To reach the maximum level of 60 in the game, there are some helpful strategies.

One of the easiest ways is to do gigs. Gigs are side quests with a goal that is isolated from other elements of the game. It can be to find an object, get to a place, or perform a certain task. In Phantom Liberty, Mr. Hands is a character who can ask you to do various gigs that will help you level up.

Another way to do it is using as many skills as possible in combat. The combination of them can give you new points and unlock achievements. Besides, you can use your crafting skills to farm some points.

This is all you need to know about the maximum level cap in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. If you want to know an interesting build for your character, read our guide about Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.