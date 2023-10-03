Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 New Person, Same Old Mistakes quest guide, rewards, and more

Phantom Liberty brings a large amount of new content for all Cyberpunk 2077 players. A new location called Dogtown is added to the base game, where a plot of kidnapping and betrayal involving national security takes place. In addition, new mechanics, weapons, and vehicles are added to enhance the gameplay experience. What ties all these elements together, however, are the various missions that appear throughout the plot.

In this article, we will learn about the side mission New Person, Same Old Mistakes. This is a fairly simple task, and the guide will cover the most important points.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 New Person, Same Old Mistakes Quest guide

Objectives

Go to Bill

Talk to Bill

Rewards

2,000 Eurodollars

New Person, Same Old Mistakes starts at the end of Waiting for Dodger. In this mission, you have to pay a visit to an old cop and talk to him. This mission is not really important for the plot, but is simple and gives you a good reward for doing almost nothing.

1) Go to Bill

This is the location of Bill in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

At the beginning of the mission, you will receive a text message from Bill. From the available options, we suggest you reply the following:

"Strapped from time rn, but will come eventually".

He will then send you the coordinates where you can find him in Heywood. You can get there by using the fast travel that sends you to Ventura & Skyline, and then walking a bit to get to Bill's garage.

2) Talk to Bill

It is important to meet Bill and talk to him (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You can find Bill quietly cooking in his garage, and he looks happy as he makes his hot dogs. The purpose of this mission is to interact with the other character, and he will not ask you to do anything special. During the conversation, he will thank you for helping him get out of the Night City Police Department (NCPD) and pursuing his life's dream of selling hot dogs.

At this point, and in appreciation for helping to turn Bill's life around, the NPC will reward you with 2,000 Eurodollars. After this, the quest ends.

Additional details about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 New Person, Same Old Mistakes quest

You can buy these items from Bill (Image via CD Projekt Red)

While the quest is very simple, there are two details that are very important that you should know. The first is that by paying 12,000 Eurodollars, you can buy Bill's Military Grade Lactic Acid Recycler. This item will cause V to increase his stamina regeneration rate by two, and the effect is permanent.

The second thing is that when you receive Bill's message, you should not choose the option:

"Preem. What kind of business?"

If you do, there's a chance that when you get to the garage, the door will be closed, and you won't be able to talk to him. Therefore, you will not receive the reward. If this happens, simply restart from a checkpoint and try again.

This was our walkthrough for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 New Person, Same Old Mistakes quest. We encourage you to read our other guides for all the missions in Phantom Liberty.