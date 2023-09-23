Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 online car dealership: How to access, purchase vehicles, and more

After having a disappointing release littered with technical issues and bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 has gradually improved. Thanks to numerous patches, players were able to experience CD Projekt's envisioned futuristic gaming experience. This month alone, the game received massive updates. The first is update 2.0, which is free for anyone who owns the game, while the second is a story DLC starring Idris Elba.

Update 2.0 overhauls a lot of what the game already offers, essentially making it feel like a brand-new experience. One of the updated aspects is how players can acquire vehicles.

Using the online car dealership in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Originally, players could only buy cars that were pointed out by fixers in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Prior to update 2.0, there were two ways for players to acquire new vehicles. The first was by receiving them as rewards. For example, players can obtain a motorcycle by going through NPC Panam's questline.

The other way was by waiting for a call from one of the fixers. Some of these calls will inform V of various used vehicles available on sale around Night City. After receiving this call, players must go to the vehicle's location and purchase it.

The problem with this system is that it limits the number of cars players can purchase, as they must rely on used ones. Update 2.0 fixes this by adding a more modern way of purchasing vehicles: going online in-game.

There are several computers in the game, such as the one inside V's apartment. For those who would rather do their car shopping online, they must go to one of these computers and access the in-game browser.

Players can access AutoFixer through the computers in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Once there, look for the online dealership called "AutoFixer." There will be a selection of vehicles available for V to add to his collection, provided they have the eddies. Upon purchasing a vehicle, it will be automatically added to the garage, and players can summon it anytime. That said, used vehicles are still available for those operating on a tight budget.