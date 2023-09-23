Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Police System: How to increase notoriety, evade cops, and more

Cyberpunk 2077's initial surge into the industry was quite disappointing. After all of the hype surrounding it during pre-release, the finished product was riddled with bugs and glitches that rendered it almost unplayable. Thankfully, the developers' rigorous updates and patchwork brought major gameplay improvements. In fact, it recently received a massive overhaul with the release of Update 2.0.

One of the issues highlighted by players is the police system. Previously, the police officers in Night City would sometimes be too passive when responding to crime. They also teleported into a crime scene, destroying the sense of immersion.

However, Update 2.0 has revamped how the police function, making them more efficient when dealing with the players.

Increasing notoriety with the police in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The police now have timely and appropriate response based on V's notoriety (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The five-star notoriety system that was in place since the original launch is still prevalent in Cyberpunk 2077. However, it has been vastly improved, as having more stars meant a more appropriate response from the Night City Police Department.

Those who want to try this out simply need to commit a crime within earshot of a police officer or start doing illegal acts like murdering people until police cars appear.

To increase the notoriety level, keep on committing crimes while the police officers are attempting to take down V. Aside from police officers, drones might also start to emerge.

Once the level reaches five stars, Max-Tac agents, the SWAT equivalent of the NCPD, will also join in on the attempt to stop V. So, having decent weapons is a must when facing off against the authorities.

Evading the police in Cyberpunk 2077

Unlike in the older versions, the police don't just stop giving chase once V enters a car and drives away. In update 2.0, the Night City police will jump into their vehicle or call for additional officers to give chase to the players.

The police will try to keep up with V in an intense car chase, and as the notoriety level increases, so too does the number of cop cars participating in the pursuit, so make sure that V has the best vehicle available. Officers will also set up roadblocks to prevent the player from escaping. This upgrade is not limited to car chases as they are also persistent during on-foot pursuits.

To successfully evade the cops, players must employ some stealth. Ducking behind an alleyway or into a building away from the cops' view and remaining hidden until the patrol gives up is the only way to escape.

When it comes to car chases, players must get their vehicle into a spot where the police cannot see and remain hidden until they give up.

Other improvements to the police system in Cyberpunk 2077

There also seems to be an increase in police presence throughout Night City. More officers can be seen patrolling the streets, along with random events wherein they engage other NPCs that commit crimes.

Furthermore, they no longer appear out of thin air behind the player when committing a crime. Once V gets noticed, officers run or drive to the scene to deal with the crime.

These are the changes and improvements made to the police system in Cyberpunk 2077 with update 2.0. Hopefully, more additions and improvements arrive to further overhaul its much-celebrated structure.