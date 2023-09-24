Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Riders on the Storm quest walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Riders on the Storm is a major side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, where you get the opportunity to romance Panam Palmer, a former member of the Aldecaldos nomad clan. This mission not only allows for a more intimate connection with another character but also unlocks the Panam questline and leads to the All Along The Watchtower ending.

To begin Riders on the Storm, you need to have completed the Life During Wartime mission. Once you've done that, Panam will contact you and arrange a meeting at a camp. Meet her at the camp within 24 in-game hours to start the quest.

How to complete Riders on the Storm in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Meet Panam at the camp

Meet Panam at the camp to begin the Riders on the Storm quest (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Head to the Aldecaldos' camp and engage in a conversation with Panam. Accompany her to the vehicle and discuss a strategy for dealing with the Raffens. Accept the shard provided by Mitch and proceed to scout this camp.

2) Scan the camp perimeter

Scan the camp perimeter (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Scan the tire tracks and then thoroughly inspect the truck. After you've observed all the necessary details, disconnect from the computer interface. Next, join Panam in the vehicle and drive together to the camp where you eventually find Saul. If you're playing as a male V, riding with Panam will progress you toward the romance option with her.

3) Get into the camp

Get inside the camp (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Proceed to this second camp and eliminate the hostiles. Saul can be found in the cellar, so enter the main building and make your way downstairs. Clear any remaining obstacles in your path and free Saul.

4) Escape the building

Escape the building to free Saul (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Once Saul is safe and sound, it's time to make your way back to Panam. If your Technical Ability is at nine points or higher, you can open the gate for a quick exit. Otherwise, you'll need to retrace your steps back the way you came. If you've already cleared out all the threats earlier, both choices should be safe. Head to the van and get inside.

5) Follow Saul

Follow Saul after escaping the storm (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Upon arriving at your destination, enter the building with Panam and Saul. Proceed to the back room and repair the breaker to restore power. Then, go around the back of this house and interact with its fusebox to fix the heat. Return inside and, if you're aiming to romance Panam, side with her during the conversation.

6) Talk with Panam

Talk with Panam to wrap up the quest (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After waking up, head outside and engage in a conversation with Panam. She'll provide you with a sniper rifle, concluding the quest. Wait for a few in-game days for her to contact you with information about the next quest.

Riders on the Storm rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Completing the Riders on the Storm rewards you with 573 EXP, 1290 Street Cred, an Overwatch sniper rifle, a Problem Solver SMG, and a SOR-22 crafting spec.