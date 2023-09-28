Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 The Pickup main quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Pickup is a main quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, where players are embroiled in a complicated conflict between the Maelstrom gang and a Militech corporate agent. The mission is famous for its storylines that branch out, providing many options and ways of completion. It's one of the few jobs in the game that offer various outcomes.

In the quest, your goal is to obtain a Militech drone from the Maelstrom gang. How you choose to get it, whether through talking, buying, or stealing, can greatly affect your rewards and the combat difficulty you will encounter.

Here's how you can complete the Pickup job in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

How to complete The Pickup quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

In The Pickup quest, you're tasked with going to the All Foods warehouse in Northside, which is under the control of the infamous Maelstrom gang. Your mission is to recover the Flathead, a valuable and unique spider-bot that Dex DeShawn has paid for but hasn't received.

You have the choice to meet with a Militech agent named Meredith Stout before heading to All Foods. While this meeting is optional, it's crucial to note that your decision in this interaction will have significant consequences for the entire quest's outcome.

Take or refuse the credchip option in The Pickup quest (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you agree to meet with the agent, she will conduct a thorough background check and eventually offer to pay for the Flathead using a loaded credchip. The credchip she provides contains a virus, and you can choose to accept or refuse it. Regardless of your decision, you'll still need to negotiate with the Maelstrom gang.

Alternatively, you can choose not to meet with Stout at all. This leads to two different paths, but both ultimately result in Gilchrist's promotion and Stout's demise.

The All Food warehouse in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Upon entering the Maelstrom base in the abandoned All Foods warehouse, a tense cutscene unfolds as you sit on a couch. The arrival of Royce, the Maelstrom boss, presents you with different choices and outcomes.

If you refuse the credchip, you have two primary options:

Shoot Royce : Opting to shoot Royce initiates a hostile confrontation with the Maelstrom gang. You must engage in a battle to escape All Foods, completing the mission through combat. As a result of this choice, Meredith Stout gets promoted in Militech. If you express interest in working together again, you can meet her later at the No-Tell Motel for a romantic encounter.

: Opting to shoot Royce initiates a hostile confrontation with the Maelstrom gang. You must engage in a battle to escape All Foods, completing the mission through combat. As a result of this choice, Meredith Stout gets promoted in Militech. If you express interest in working together again, you can meet her later at the No-Tell Motel for a romantic encounter. Buy the Flathead with Your Own Money: This option allows you to finish the mission without resorting to violence. You can avoid conflict altogether, and Stout loses her job, ultimately meeting her fate offscreen at the hands of her own associates. Stout's rival gets promoted in Militech.

However, accepting the credchip offers more options:

Shoot Royce : You can still shoot Royce in this option, and the outcome will be no different from the first one.

: You can still shoot Royce in this option, and the outcome will be no different from the first one. Buy the Flathead with Stout's credchip: Royce will discover the virus, which leads to a battle with the Maelstrom gang. In this scenario, Royce survives and becomes a tough boss in combat. Dealing with Royce can be difficult because of his durability, so it's important to be careful when approaching this encounter.

Royce will discover the virus, which leads to a battle with the Maelstrom gang. In this scenario, Royce survives and becomes a tough boss in combat. Dealing with Royce can be difficult because of his durability, so it's important to be careful when approaching this encounter. Buy the Flathead with your own money: If you decide to take the credchip but don't use it or shoot Royce, you will find yourself in a situation where you must confront Militech with the Maelstrom gang as your allies.

If you decide to take the credchip but don't use it or shoot Royce, you will find yourself in a situation where you must confront Militech with the Maelstrom gang as your allies. Buy the Flathead with a cracked version of Stout's credchip: If you fix the chip to remove the virus, you can use a real credchip to buy the Flathead from Royce. This starts a fight with Militech.

Brick in The Pickup quest Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Toward the end of the quest, you can choose to save Brick, who is locked at the northern corner of the All Foods warehouse. If you have the necessary hacking skills, you can free him using the Remote Deactivation option. Otherwise, you can get the code from the computer next door. You can also kill Brick by detonating the mine or leaving him alone during your great escape.

The Pickup quest ends once you talk to some characters after escaping the All Foods Warehouse.

The Pickup quest rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Depending on your choices, the rewards you get in this quest also vary. If you manage to kill or incapacitate Dum Dum, you can obtain the Doom Doom pistol, one of the most powerful pistols in the game. You can also loot cash each time you kill a character in the quest.