Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has dialogue options that will let you skip out on the entire DLC campaign

You might accidentally or intentionally skip the entire Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty campaign if you chose a set of particular dialogue options very early on when the DLC kicks off. It’s one of the best ways to skip the entire story if you do not feel like replaying it, however, to come to the dialogue option, you will first need to complete a fair bit of the initial parts of the story.

It’s not until you make contact with Solomon Reed that you will get the option to pick the dialogue choice leading you to get completely sidelined from searching for Songbird.

That said, there might be a chance that a player might accidentally click on the dialogue option if they aren’t paying attention, so it’s best that they are aware of which choices will lead to the skip.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about skipping the entire DLC campaign.

How to skip the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC campaign?

The mission where you will get the dialogue option will be called Lucretia My Reflection. It’s part of the main questline in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, which you will come at after completing the following quests:

Dog Eat Dog

Hole in the Sky

Spider and Fly

When you bring Solomon Reed to Myers, there will be a fair bit of dialogue exchanges where the president and the FIA sleeper Agent will be going over what their next course of action is.

The two NPCs will be standing in front of the windows in the room, where you will get dialogue options:

"Doin’ this ‘cause I need to survive."

"Not doin’ this for the Eddies."

"You’re right, I’m out."

"You’re right, I’m out" will be the dialog you pick if you are looking to skip the campaign. However, your decision is not set here, and you will be required to choose another option if you are really opting out of the story.

Following this choice, Myers will say, "Walk out of here, and the deal's null and void—understand?" and now you will need to pick the final option, which is "Made my decision."

This will automatically fail the quest that you are on, and in no way will you be able to do the expansion missions anymore.

What happens if you skip the campaign in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Skipping the campaign using the above dialogue options is not game over for you, as you will be able to explore Dogtown and then complete the various side missions that are there in the new district.

It’s just the main mission, which will be unavailable to you, but the rest of the map, side gigs, and base game story quests will be accessible.

Once you skip the DLC and fail the quest, Reed will call you up again to let you know that Myers has safely made it out of Dogtown, and he will then hang up on you, deleting this caller address.