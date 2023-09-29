Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Roads to Redemption side gig walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Roads to Redemption is one of Mr. Hands' final side gigs. This was the last that I personally did for him, which resulted in a reward of an incredible new car. Further, it is so much easier if you have a 20 Technical ability. That is how we did the mission, so you can enter the room with the Net-nuke without exploring too much farther. Thankfully, the final floor of this building isn’t a complex one, so getting to the objective is still fairly easy.

I wrote this guide from my perspective, and how I handled the mission. There are likely other ways to go, such as stealth. Cyberpunk 2077’s Roads to Redemption side gig is an interesting one from a moral perspective, in addition to being challenging.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Roads to Redemption objectives

Mission objectives

Meet with the client

Enter the factory using code: 1701

Find a way into the stadium's weapons factory

Find the production area in the old swimming pool

Upload the software to the Net-nuke, leave the weapons factory

Go to the meeting point\

Mission rewards

7,000 Eddies

1,850 EXP

1) Meet with the client

Nele Springer wants out of the terrorist life (Image via CDPR)

The easiest step of all in Cyberpunk 2077’s Roads to Redemption, head to the objective nearby and sit down and talk with her. Nele Springer is trying to stop a nuke from being triggered, and appears to want out of the terrorist organization that she is currently a part of.

The discussion points don’t appear to matter much here. She’ll give you the information, and send you to the Stadium to take care of business. This place might seem familiar from the Firestarter mission.

2) Enter the factory using code: 1701

The fighting is about to begin (Image via CDPR)

This was the factory code I was given, and what I saw in a variety of other videos, so it’s likely the only one you receive for Cyberpunk 2077 Roads to Redemption. Should you be given a different one, simply enter that one. That’s all you have to do to get inside. The hard part is finding the actual weapons factory.

3) Find a way into the stadium’s weapons factory

You can go in guns blazing, or take your time (Image via CDPR)

You’ll quickly come upon a pair of windows, where several turrets, cameras, and guards wait. If you have Her Majesty still from I’ve Seen That Face Before, you can make this much easier. First, quickhack the turrets and cameras to be off (or friendly). Then, use Her Majesty to silently take headshots at the guards.

You should be able to wipe out everyone in this room without ever getting into combat for Cyberpunk 2077’s Roads to Redemption. If you do, just fight them like normal, until the room is clear. Head down into the elevator to proceed.

Nele will give you a tip that shows you what the bomb looks like, and instructs you to touch nothing else in the room. You’ll also get a message from Mr. Hands, warning you that Hansen’s men are likely very aggressive now that he’s dead. Take the elevator to Manufacturing.

4) Find the production area in the old swimming pool

This hallway and series of rooms is filled with enemies (Image via CDPR)

It’s likely that you’re going to be spotted almost as soon as you get into this room. Guards are very close by for this portion of Cyberpunk 2077’s Roads to Redemption side gig. Move forward into this next room, disabling the turrets as you see them. Go down the nearby stairs, taking out guards as you come across them; there will be quite a few of them.

I walked into the hallway directly in the northeast of this area, which led to a curved hallway that led around to another room. I kept working my way through this section, going through room after room, taking out guards and disabling turrets. It’s a pretty linear area.

This leads to more fights on the way out, but it's easier to get into (Image via CDPR)

If you have a technical ability of 20, you can just walk right into the room with the nuke at the end of this hallway. Otherwise, you'll have to go around.

5) Upload the software to the Net-nuke, Leave the weapons factory

Use the software and get ready to fight out (Image via CDPR)

Whether you take the long or the short route, upload the software into the Net-nuke. Johnny will appear and inform you that at least terrorists do what they set out to do. That was his response to me when I asked “Do you blame Nele for having a conscience?”

After your chat, get out,and deal with any extra soldiers on the way. I had quite a few more to fight, since I skipped the hallway that normally lets you into this room.

There were quite a few Barghest soldiers waiting for me on the path out of the weapons factory. For the last part of Roads to Redemption in Cyberpunk 2077, you will probably have to fight every step of the way to rescape.

6) Go to the meeting point

Don't let the agents take Nele (Image via CDPR)

You’ll have a new objective marker for Cyberpunk 2077 Roads to Redemption. Go meet up with Nele Springer, and make sure she knows that the mission was accomplished. Get in the car with her, and have another chat. However, before you can give her the shard, her car gets hacked.

I chose the Corpo answer, and you get a series of timed choices. The first two didn’t seem to matter, but for the last one, I got out of the car with my weapon. You can then choose to kill the agents, which I did.

After another conversation, she’ll leave, and Mr. Hands will close out the contract. It’s worth noting that you can side with the agents and try and talk your way out of this. However, when Mr. Hands calls, he’ll chide you for siding with people that go against his client during Cyberpunk 2077's Roads to Redemption mission.

After completing Cyberpunk 2077’s Roads to Redemption, you’re likely closing in on the end of the game. If you want to know which endings await you on the path you’re on, this guide will help.