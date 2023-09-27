Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Voodoo Treasure guide: Locating Slider’s stash

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s DogTown has a mission called "Voodoo Treasure," wherein you'll be required to search for Slider’s stash. This mission takes place right after you hack into Aurore and Aymeric’s car, eavesdrop on them, and obtain the Blind_n_Dead file. Many in the community seem to be having trouble finding the stash because the game doesn't highlight a specific position on the map.

When the mission starts, you will be given a vague area where you will need to look for Slider’s stash. This is making it quite difficult for some players who are unable to find the stash to progress through the DLC’s campaign.

Some in the community are going even as far as to think the quest is bugged. So, they're trying to reload a previous instance and replaying it over and over just to find the stash.

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Guide will go over how you can locate Slider’s stash in the DLC.

Locating Slider’s stash for the “Voodoo Treasure” quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Eavesdrop on Aurore and Aymeric (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

As mentioned, the quest begins right after you have acquired the Blind_n_Dead file from Aurore. You will then get the Voodoo Treasure prompt, which will ask you to find Slider’s stash that is hidden somewhere in Dogtown.

To be able to find Slider’s stash, you will need to,

Make your way to the quest marker and then search for Aesculapius Inc. The place will not be all that hard to locate; however, if you are having trouble finding it, look for it at the base of the needle-like structure of Dogtown. The map will be a good indicator of it.

The place will be right opposite Michael's arcade and left of a small Bulwark shop. Once you have reached the location, you will be able to find Slider’s stash.

Once you have found Aesculapius Inc., look for two vending machines that are still operational. You will notice an orange bin there right beside an upturned machine.

There are a few boxes beside it, but the stash is right there with an electronic keypad beside it, which is hard to miss.

Interact with the keypad and dial 941229. This code will open the safe, and you will gain access to everything inside Slider’s stash in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Continue listening to Aurore and Aymeric (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Do keep in mind that to get the "Voodoo Treasure" mission, you will need to eavesdrop on Aurore and Aymeric when you hack into their car during the “I've Seen That Face Before” quest.