Rogue is the one of the two prominent NPCs in Night City with whom players cannot get into a long standing relationship with in Cyberpunk 2077. This is primarily because of that fact that it's Johnny Silverhand who interacts with Rogue through V's body.

It also doesn't matter if V is a male or a female character because it's Johnny who'll be interacting with her through V's body. The only other character which isn't gender specific in Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to romance is Meredith.

Romancing Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077

To get involved with Rogue, players will need to begin the side quest 'Chippin in'. Once players complete the quest, the second quest "Blistering Love" begins automatically. Players then ask Rogue out on a date and drive to an abandoned drive-in.

While watching the movie, things get slightly mushy for Rogue and Johnny in V's body if the player does select the flirty dialogues in the conversation. Once Johnny and Rogue kiss, things start getting a bit heated up, but they don't get as heated as the other romantic options in game like Panam or Judy.

As mentioned before, romance with Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't go the distance. However, doing her side quests does make her an ally. And Rogue's involvement in the mission Nocturne OP55N1 has a chance to potentially affect an ending the way the game ends.

Completing the mission Blistering Love gives players the achievement Bushido and Chill. This romance arc isn't as elaborate as the others, but it's important for the final missions of the game.