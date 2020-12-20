Create
Cyberpunk 2077: How to romance Rogue 

Rogue is probably the only NPC in Cyberpunk 2077 who meets Johnny and V in person (Image via CD Projekt RED)
Amitesh Dhar
ANALYST
Modified 20 Dec 2020, 22:40 IST
Feature
Rogue is the one of the two prominent NPCs in Night City with whom players cannot get into a long standing relationship with in Cyberpunk 2077. This is primarily because of that fact that it's Johnny Silverhand who interacts with Rogue through V's body.

Dating Rogue isn't really difficult, however the date doesn't go really far. It's not possible to get into a relationship with her because it's Johnny Silverhand who's interacting with her through V's body.

It also doesn't matter if V is a male or a female character because it's Johnny who'll be interacting with her through V's body. The only other character which isn't gender specific in Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to romance is Meredith.

Romancing Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077

To get involved with Rogue, players will need to begin the side quest 'Chippin in'. Once players complete the quest, the second quest "Blistering Love" begins automatically. Players then ask Rogue out on a date and drive to an abandoned drive-in.

While watching the movie, things get slightly mushy for Rogue and Johnny in V's body if the player does select the flirty dialogues in the conversation. Once Johnny and Rogue kiss, things start getting a bit heated up, but they don't get as heated as the other romantic options in game like Panam or Judy.

As mentioned before, romance with Rogue in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't go the distance. However, doing her side quests does make her an ally. And Rogue's involvement in the mission Nocturne OP55N1 has a chance to potentially affect an ending the way the game ends.

Completing the mission Blistering Love gives players the achievement Bushido and Chill. This romance arc isn't as elaborate as the others, but it's important for the final missions of the game.

Published 20 Dec 2020, 22:40 IST
Pop Culture Cyberpunk 2077
