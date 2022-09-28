Cyberpunk 2077: The best katana and where to find it

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of interesting weapons on offer. While most of these are standard weapons that are seen in almost every action game, they have a futuristic twist to them. Apart from the iconic assault rifles and shotguns, the game features a host of melee weapons like two-handed clubs and katanas.

Katanas have been wielded by the Samurais from Japan since time unknown. This two-handed sword can cleave through enemies like a hot knife through butter. Cyberpunk 2077 also has some really interesting katanas in their collections. While most of them have the potential to eliminate an enemy in one fell swoop, not all are of the same caliber, so to speak.

Out of all the other katanas in the game, here is one that has the highest damage output of them all, and thus can be safely dubbed as the best katana in Cyberpunk 2077.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Which is the best katana in Cyberpunk 2077 and where to find it?

Even after the recent Cyberpunk Edgerunners update, the Satori happens to be the best katana in the game. This is an iconic weapon, meaning players will only be able to pick it up once over the course of a single playthrough.

Finding the Satori in Cyberpunk 2077 isn't that difficult, but players might tend to miss it. Before going on to where to find this weapon, here is a quick rundown of the stats that this katana comes with.

To look at, the katana is very simple at first glance. In fact, many would consider it to be a weak weapon as well. It can deal around 3.84 attacks per second, with each attack causing around 52 damage.

However, being an iconic weapon, it comes with an interesting perk, which also happens to be its only perk. With the perk active, the Satori deals 20% less base damage, but it's Critical Hit damage is magnified by a whopping 500%. Critical Hits with a Katana isn't that difficult to achieve in Cyberpunk 2077, thanks to the several Critical Chance boost perks available in the game.

For the uninitiated, Critical Chance denotes the possibility of landing a Critical Hit in the game. This holds true for most role-playing games.

When combined with this perk, the Satori can deal close to 1000 damage in one hit, making it one of the hardest hitters and thereby the best katana that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer.

Where to find the Satori?

The only time players have a shot at picking up the Satori is during a mission known as The Heist. Towards the end of this mission, after Yorinobu has killed Saburo, V and Jackie will have to make a run for it through the window. Instead of heading out the window, V will have to take the stairs inside the room and make it to the rooftop landing pad.

There should be two guards here who can be easily eliminated. After they have been "taken care of", players can head to the AV to find the Satori waiting for them inside the AV in Cyberpunk 2077.

