Cyberpunk 2077 The Office easter egg: How to find it?

There's a Cyberpunk 2077 The Office US easter egg that you may miss out on if you don't finish all the side jobs. CDPR has done an excellent job of inculcating various pop culture references in the RPG. Fans of different works of art may end up suddenly coming across them, and The Office easter egg is no different.

We discuss below which side job you must complete to come across this easter egg and what the exact reference is.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 The Office easter egg? (Big in Japan side job)

The Office easter egg comes in the Big in Japan side job. You unlock this when you visit Rogue for the first time at the Afterlife after the Relic Heist goes bust. You'll come across Dennis, who wants you to transport cargo from point A to B.

When you go to collect the cargo, you find out that it's a man. Dennis asks you to carry him to the destination while fending off Tyger Claw enemies. Once you deliver the man to Dennis, there's a hilarious conversation between the three that's a clear nod to a popular The Office gag.

The Office easter egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CDPR)

When asked who the man is, Dennis calls him Haruyoshi and asks him to tell his story. The man says:

"In Japan, brain surgeon, top of all. Good instinct. One day, Tyger Claw boss need surgery. But boss die on table! Tyger Claws very angry. I hide in boat, swim to America. Here Dennis save me. But there is secret-I kill Tyger Claw boss on purpose. World best surgeon make no mistake!"

The dialogue is a direct reference to a scene in the episode Happy Hour in Season 6. Dennis is based on Craig Robinson's Darryl Philbin and Haruyoshi on Hidetoshi Imura's Hidetoshi Hasagawa. In that scene, the latter quips:

"In Japan, heart surgeon. Number one. Steady hand. One day, yakuza boss need new heart. I do operation. But, mistake! Yakuza boss die. Yakuza very mad. I hide in fishing boat, come to America. No English, no food, no money. Darryl give me job. Now I have house, American car, and new woman. Darryl save life. My big secret: I kill yakuza boss on purpose. I good surgeon. The best!"

There are two more dialogue prompts with the surgeon in Cyberpunk 2077 after this:

What's your name?

Where are you from?

In both cases, he replies, "Brain surgeon, world best. Good instinct!"

Are there other The Office references in Cyberpunk 2077?

There's a mention of "spontaneous dental hydroplosion" in a readable shard called "Chemicals: The Invisible Killer." The quoted phrase was created by Jim and Pam to prank Dwight in Season 1, Episode 3, "Health Care."

What's the reward for completing Big in Japan side job in Cyberpunk 2077?

The Scalpel katana (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CDPR)

Completing the Big in Japan side job nets you the Scalpel katana. It's a Tier 3+ / Iconic weapon with 2.1 attack speed, 74 damage per hit, 7.2 stamina cost, +25% armor penetration, and +21% shock chance. The Scalpel increases crit chance by 50% and applies bleeding when Sandevistan is active.

The katana has a blue handle and a black blade. The name is a reference to the surgeon's occupation. It's a decent weapon in the early game. Check our guide on the best katana and where to find it in Cyberpunk 2077 to have an easier time.

