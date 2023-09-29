Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 John Wick Easter egg location

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 includes several new Easter eggs for players to find. These tributes pay homage to different references, from the Edgerunners crew to James Bond. Recently, another Easter egg has been uncovered in the mysterious Dogtown district that pays tribute to the famous character John Wick.

You can discover this John Wick Easter egg as soon as you enter Dogtown. However, you might miss out on this funny reference if you don't keep an eye out for it. It's also recommended to wait until Johnny Silverhand returns as the passenger before inspecting this Easter egg, as this will trigger a short and amusing comment from Johnny about the John Wick reference.

Where to find John Wick Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Head to the EBM Petrochem Stadium (Image via CD Projekt Red)

To find the John Wick Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077, go to the Petrochem Stadium. Here, you'll encounter a lively central market filled with different shops and vendors. To find the John Wick Easter egg, ignore the alluring black market items and head to Sofia, the weapons vendor. Her shop is conveniently located not too far from the fast travel terminal, on the left side of the district.

John Wick Easter Egg Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Go to the right side of the shop, and you'll see a gold photo frame leaning against some crates. On top of a weapon case near the frame, you'll find a gold-plated label that says "For Mr. Wick," which clearly references the legendary Baba Yaga, John Wick.

As you approach this Easter egg, Johnny Silverhand will appear, sitting on a nearby crate just above the weapon crate. He'll make a remark about the crate while taking a puff from his digital cigarette.

Other Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Easter eggs

Ken Block's car in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Aside from the John Wick reference, you can also find these Easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

The Witcher 3 : Appear as posters, items, and in-game mechanics such as Roach Race arcade game and the ability to play The Witcher's theme song in a phone booth.

: Appear as posters, items, and in-game mechanics such as Roach Race arcade game and the ability to play The Witcher's theme song in a phone booth. Star Wars: Occurs as email during the Spider and the Fly quest, where Biggs and Wedge converse.

Occurs as email during the Spider and the Fly quest, where Biggs and Wedge converse. The Wire: Appears as an email between El Capitan and Mike Sobotka, referencing Frank Sobotka from The Wire Season 2.

Appears as an email between El Capitan and Mike Sobotka, referencing Frank Sobotka from The Wire Season 2. Ken Block: The rally driver's weaponized car can be found in the Watson Northside district.

The rally driver's weaponized car can be found in the Watson Northside district. Edgerunners: In Westbrook, you can find five memorials for the fallen Edgerunners crew: Kiwi, David Martinez, Gloria Martinez, Rebecca. Pilar, Dorio, and Maine.

The addition of a John Wick Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is a charming detail in the new expansion. What makes it even more enjoyable is that Johnny Silverhand, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, who also plays John Wick, acknowledges the Easter egg. It's a clever and entertaining tribute to the actor's famous roles, giving fans of both characters an extra reason to smile.