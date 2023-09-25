All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Edgerunners memorials (Easter eggs)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 update includes the Edgerunners memorials, a touching tribute to the characters from Netflix's anime series. This heartfelt Easter egg allows players to pay their respects to the fallen Edgerunners crew, adding a touching layer to the game's world and acknowledging the anime's contribution to introducing new audiences to Cyberpunk.

You can easily find these memorials that serve as a reminder of what happened to most of the crew. While it's not the anime's first easter egg in the game, this one seems to be the most significant and emotional. Here's where you can find all Edgerunners memorials in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Where to find all Edgerunners memorials in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

To pay respects to the Edgerunners Memorials in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, head to the Columbarium located in the southern hills of North Oak within the Westbrook District. You can reach the Columbarium by driving there, following the far-right area of the map, or by fast traveling from a Fast Travel Dataterm.

Upon arriving at the Columbarium, you will come across several funerary urns and plaques for many characters in the game. However, for this specific task, you would want to visit the honorable memorials dedicated to the Edgerunners crew. These were created by Lucy, the crew's lone survivor.

1) David Martinez Memorial

David's Edgerunners Memorial can be found at the back of Coulumbarium (Image via CD Projekt Red)

David Martinez is the main character in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, who underwent a major change from being a troubled young person to becoming a legendary figure in Night City. This Edgerunner Memorial is located at the back of the Columbarium, on the right side. There's a plaque with the touching words:

"You didn’t take me to the moon, but you were there with me."

David is known to have a deep and loving relationship with Lucy, and they stayed together until he tragically died. Sadly, their dream of going to the Moon together never happened because of David's Cyberpsychosis and the dangerous Adam Smasher.

2) Gloria Martinez

This Edgerunners Memorial can be found just below David's memorial (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Although not exactly part of the Edgerunners crew, David's mother also gets an Edgerunners Memorial of her own. It's located at the bottom of the Columbarium, just below David's memorial. Her plaque carries the message:

"You were right. David reached the top of Arasaka Tower."

This reference traces back to the events of the show, where David did indeed climb up the pinnacle of Arasaka Tower, but not in the way his mother had envisioned.

3) Rebecca Memorial

Rebecca's Memorial features her headpiece and shotgun (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Rebecca's memorial is marked by the Edgerunner logo and can be found along the middle path of the Columbarium. Her holographic stand features her headpiece and shotguns. Interestingly, one of these shotguns, Guts, can be found in the game, allowing players to further pay homage to this beloved character from the Edgerunners crew.

4) Pilar, Dorio, Maine Memorial

The famous trio's memorial can be found just to the left of Rebecca's memorial (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The memorial of the famous Edgerunner trio—Pilar, Dorio, and Maine—can be found just to the left of Rebecca's memorial. They were known to be the characters that brought David Martinez to the group. Lucy particularly shares a strong bond with the trio, and the plaque inscription reads:

"You were the only family I ever had."

This wraps up our Edgerunners memorials guide. Check this article for recommended builds for Lucy Netrunner.