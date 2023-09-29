Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 No Easy Way Out quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 brings a new side job called No Easy Way Out into the game. This mission revolves around a boxer named Aaron from Dogtown and involves interactions with the Animals gang. To kick it off, you will need to receive a text message from Coach Fred. As you progress, you will have to make choices that impact the outcome of the storyline.

You can access the quest once you have completed the opening missions of the Phantom Liberty DLC, particularly The Spider and the Fly. You should be contacted by Coach Aaron after finishing it.

How to complete the No Easy Way Out quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The No Easy Way Out map location in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

When Coach Fred sends you a message, head to the in-game waypoint that guides you to the boxing ring in the northeastern district of Dogtown. As you get closer, you'll see Aaron in a tough fight. You can talk to him once the match is done.

During this conversation, Aaron will tell you what he needs. To help him, follow the updated waypoint that guides you to your meeting point at Terra Cognita.

Reach Damir's Clinic with Aaron in the No Easy Way Out quest (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Prepare by getting a vehicle and heading to the location marked on your map. When you arrive, find a bench nearby and wait for Aaron. Once he arrives, start heading towards the scav base.

Be cautious as you approach the scav base because it's heavily guarded. If you prefer to sneak in, move quietly to avoid detection. If you're more aggressive, engage the guards with your weapons.

Take out the enemies to approach the door (Image via CD Projekt Red)

As you go deeper into the base, guards may become aware of your presence. Head to the upper levels of the base and take out enemies in your way until you reach green double doors. There's one last scav guarding these doors, so eliminate him to continue.

Inside the room, there will be a short cutscene featuring a conversation between Aaron and Damir. Afterward, Aaron will ask you to take a seat as he prepares for the operation. Follow his request, and time will quickly advance to the next scene.

Angie in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

When Aaron wakes up, Angie will enter the operating room with her bodyguards. She will ask about the situation and eventually present you with a decision.

You can choose to make a deal with Angie to ensure Aaron's victory in his upcoming fight, or you can support Aaron by rejecting Angie's proposal.

Refuse Angie's offer: If you decline Angie's offer, you will need to kill her and her guards. Soon after, Aaron will wake up. It's a good idea to thoroughly search Angie's lifeless body before leaving, as this might reveal a valuable weapon.

If you decline Angie's offer, you will need to kill her and her guards. Soon after, Aaron will wake up. It's a good idea to thoroughly search Angie's lifeless body before leaving, as this might reveal a valuable weapon. Accept Angie's offer: If you choose to make a deal with Angie, you'll receive instructions to wait for her contact, which will come in the form of a text message after three in-game days. The message will tell you to return to the boxing ring where you first met Aaron. When you reach the boxing ring, Angie will appear, confirming that the desired outcome has been achieved.

This concludes the No Easy Way Out quest.

No Easy Way Out quest rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The rewards for this mission vary depending on your choices. If you kill Angie, you can get her Tier 5 Iconic Power Pistol. However, choosing to side with her will net you Eddies.