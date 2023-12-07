Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 guide: How to unlock replayable car races

Cyberpunk 2077's latest (and possibly final) major title update, version 2.1, adds a ton of new features to the game. From improved accessibility features to a fresh new set of open-world quests, there's plenty that comes packed with the update 2.1. Among the many new things added is the ability to partake in car races around Night City.

The car races in Cyberpunk 2077 were previously relegated exclusively to the Beast in Me questline. Although Cyberpunk features a wealth of exotic and futuristic vehicles, it never featured a way for players to test their driving skills against AI opponents (outside of the Beast in Me questline).

Now, with the update 2.1 going live, you can finally participate in car races in Cyberpunk 2077 without being limited to one optional questline. However, to compete in these races, you will first need to unlock them, which can take quite a while, especially on a fresh save. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock replayable races in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock replayable car races in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1

To get access to the replayable races, you will first need to complete the Beast in Me questline. This optional quest unlocks after the game's first major questline involving the Arasaka Relic. Upon completing the first major quest, you will get a phone call from Claire, the bartender at Afterlife whom you meet pretty early in the game.

Claire will ask V for their help in qualifying for a series of races across Night City in exchange for a good sum of Eddies. Accepting Claire's request initiates the Beast in Me questline, which is further divided into multiple sub-quests. You will need to complete at least three races to progress through the questline.

Once you reach the finale of the Beast in Me quest, depending on the choices you make, you will be rewarded with either the racing tournament's prize money or Claire's custom-made offroad truck "Beast." After completing the Beast in Me quest, you will later receive a message from the race announcer, Jim, inviting V to new racing events.

To accept these race invites, simply go to your messages (by pressing and holding the down button on the D-pad) and navigate to messages from Jim Jarry. Accepting the races will mark all the events with a racing flag icon on the map. Completing the car races grants you a good amount of Eddies, as well as discounts on purchases via Auto Fixer.

You can redo the races as many times as you want for the cash reward, but the discounts you get are finite. It should be mentioned that with the update 2.1, CD Projekt Red has made significant improvements to the racer AI, making it much more competitive. As a result, they are much tougher to beat, especially on higher difficulties.