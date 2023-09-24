Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 The Beast in Me quest walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Beast in Me is a thrilling quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 that offers an opportunity to participate in high-octane races featuring some impressive vehicles. Players should take this side job not only for its enticing rewards but also for the exciting gameplay. The Beast in Me presents gamers with difficult dialogues where making wise choices can lead to favorable outcomes.

You can access the Beast in Me side job by talking to Claire, located underneath a car at her garage front. In this mission, you will need to complete four different races. Here's a walkthrough of the side quest.

How to complete The Beast in Me in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Talk to Claire

Visit Claire in the garage during the day (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Visit Claire at her garage during the day and initiate a conversation with her. After this, you'll need to wait for a day until she contacts you. You can use the time-skipping feature in the character menu to speed up time. When you receive a message from Claire the next day, respond by letting her know you'll go to her.

2) Complete the qualifying races

Beware of sharp turns during the Santo Domingo race (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After that, you need to win three races with Claire to progress. Upon reaching the first one's location, you will be presented with a choice between using your own vehicle or hers. Opting for her vehicle can be a wise decision, especially if your own car lacks the necessary speed to secure victory.

Below is a list of the three races you need to win.

The Beast in Me: City Center Race - This is a standard race. Navigate through sharp turns efficiently.

- This is a standard race. Navigate through sharp turns efficiently. The Beast in Me: Badlands Race - Slow down when you reach the section with the sandstorm, which continues until you pass this race's 19th checkpoint. Stay patient, and make sure you control your vehicle to get through this part.

Slow down when you reach the section with the sandstorm, which continues until you pass this race's 19th checkpoint. Stay patient, and make sure you control your vehicle to get through this part. The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo Race - This track features numerous sharp turns and rapid curves, so it's important not to become overly comfortable with driving at top speed. Expect to use your emergency brake (A/X) as you navigate these twists and turns to maintain control.

3) Wait for Claire's message

Talk to Claire after completing the three qualifying races (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Engage in a conversation with Claire after the races, and she will share some personal details about her late husband who was killed by a fellow race driver named Sampson. Following this conversation, Claire will offer to drive you back to her garage. Don't forget to respond to her message when she contacts you later in the game.

4) Join The Big Race

The Beast in Me's finale presents you with difficult choices (Image via CD Projekt Red)

In this race, you can either choose to side with Sampson or continue your journey with Claire. Instead of aiming to win the final race and claim the prize money, she has a different plan in mind. She'll seek your assistance in seeking revenge against Sampson and defeating him in the ultimate showdown.

Depending on your choices, things can get pretty messy. Here are the outcomes of each choice and their corresponding rewards:

Finish the Race: You can choose to ignore Claire's request and stay in the race instead of following Sampson's car off the highway. While this choice might make Claire unhappy with you in future interactions, it can lead to V winning the race. You will get valuable experience, street cred, $2780, and Sampson's Type-66 CTHULHU vehicle.

You can choose to ignore Claire's request and stay in the race instead of following Sampson's car off the highway. While this choice might make Claire unhappy with you in future interactions, it can lead to V winning the race. You will get valuable experience, street cred, $2780, and Sampson's Type-66 CTHULHU vehicle. Kill Sampson: Should Claire exact her revenge and eliminate Sampson, you will be rewarded with Claire's truck as a token of gratitude.

Should Claire exact her revenge and eliminate Sampson, you will be rewarded with Claire's truck as a token of gratitude. Spare Sampson: If you manage to convince Claire to spare Sampson, your reward will include both Claire's truck and Sampson's car.

That's it for this guide. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.