Cyberpunk 2077 x Arena Breakout Infinite: What to expect from this crossover

The Cyberpunk 2077 x Arena Breakout Infinite crossover is now official. CD Projekt Red and Morefun Studios have announced their collaboration through a short teaser, offering a glimpse of what players can expect. While no full details have been confirmed yet, the crossover is already generating interest thanks to its style and timing.In the teaser clip, we see an operator stepping out of a vehicle while wearing V’s well-known Samurai jacket from Cyberpunk 2077. It also features a car that clearly draws from Cyberpunk’s aesthetic. No gameplay is shown, but based on the teaser, cosmetic content like outfits and weapon skins is likely part of the collaboration.What we know so far about the Cyberpunk 2077 x Arena Breakout Infinite crossoverThe announcement came just after Arena Breakout Infinite entered its closed beta phase, giving players early access to its tactical extraction shooter format. The game draws a few comparisons to titles like Escape from Tarkov, so adding Cyberpunk elements will likely give it a fresh look without disrupting the core gameplay.Based on the teaser, players can expect visuals inspired by Night City — including Cyberpunk-themed outfits and possibly some recognizable weapons. Nothing has been confirmed beyond the visuals, but CD Projekt Red’s involvement suggests this could be more than just cosmetic content.The crossover might also tie into Cyberpunk 2077’s latest momentum. CDPR recently rolled out Update 2.3, which brought photo mode changes, new vehicle features like Delemain’s taxi service, and a few more options for in-game movement. Check out the 12 biggest updates of patch 2.3 for more.A natural fit for both gamesArena Breakout Infinite has a grounded, tactical tone that makes this crossover feel fitting. The Cyberpunk universe offers strong aesthetics and familiar gear, which could blend well with the shooter’s setting. Since both games share a darker, more intense feel, the collaboration could help reinforce the tone and world-building on both sides.We’re still waiting for the full reveal, but based on what’s been shared, you can look forward to a themed update that feels like a good match in style and pacing. Whether it’s just cosmetics or something more interactive remains to be seen, Cyberpunk’s arrival in Arena Breakout Infinite is shaping up to be more than just a one-off event.That's everything we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 x Arena Breakout Infinite crossover.Check out: Arena Breakout Season 2 patch notes: New random extraction points, LTMs, and more