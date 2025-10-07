Cyclonemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to defeat easily

Cyclonemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is the third boss that you will face, and the second major one in the story. This is a Virus-type Digimon, and it is quite strong. You will have to be very careful with your own party, and if you are not using the Digivolution feature enough, you can find yourself at a disadvantage during this boss battle.

Let's go over how you can defeat the Cyclonemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to beat Cyclonemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

The Cyclonemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is a Virus-attribute Digimon that you will face off against while rescuing Coo (Elecmon). This particular enemy is quite strong, and what your line-up is will define the outcome of this battle. If you have Rookie-level Digimons, make sure not to bring any Data-type, as Virus counters those.

Ahead of fighting the Cyclonemon, you will get the chance to level up your Digimons by fighting the normal enemies in the sewer dungeon. Make sure to get your own team to a high level, as the Cyclonemon is quite powerful.

Cycolonemon strength and weaknesses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Bandai Namco)

Ultimate Edition owners can get the option to obtain Agumon Bond of Bravery and Gabumon Bond of Friendship, and these will be the key to winning the fight extremely easily.

If you do not own the Ultimate Edition of Digimon Story Time Stranger, make sure to bring Vaccine-attributed Digimons that have Wind, Ice, or Water skills, and avoid the ones with Fire, as the Cyclonemon resists that element. Now, let's go over how to defeat this particular boss in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

You will have the Elecmon as a party member for half of the battle. Use its skills carefully.

Try to level up your Digimons and make their HP as high as you can so that the Cyclonemon cannot one shot your team.

If you have selected Gomamon as your beginner Digimon, use its Marching Fishes skill to hit the enemy's weakness

Halfway through the fight, you will obtain another Digimon, so make sure to use its taunt to keep your party safe.

Heal as you need using HP items. Before you enter the battle, you will get a door that will take you to the In-Between Theater, from where you can purchase Healing items.

Defeating the Cyclonemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger will take you to the next chapter of the game.

