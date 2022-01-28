Daemon X Machina is free on Epic Games Store and here's how to claim it

Epic Games Store’s weekly free game giveaway continues and this time, Daemon X Machina is up for grabs. It can be claimed by Thursday next week, with Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair being next on the list.

Weekly free games are one of Epic’s ways to attract customers to their game store. Although there have been reports of how EGS is operating at a significant loss margin, there has been no better time for gamers to get their hands on quality games for free.

Daemon X Machina from Marvelous Inc. is a great addition in that regard. It is the closest to what a spiritual successor of FromSoftware’s Armored Core series would look like. Notably, Marvelous Inc.’s dev team consisted of individuals who formerly worked on the Armored Core series at FromSoftware.

Daemon X Machina is a must-try mech action title

Daemon X Machina was first released on Nintendo Switch in September 2019. Later, in February 2020, the game got its PC port and was launched for the Windows platform through the Steam Store. Going by the timeline, this is one of the most recent titles to join the Epic Games Store’s free games program.

Mech customization options are one of the more positive aspects of the game. Moreover, where the title stands unique is the customization of pilots and how players can fight as pilots by ejecting from mecha.

The story is widely agreed upon to be the game's weakest aspect. Not that the Armored Core series had stellar narratives, either. However, Daemon X Machina’s story drags on for longer which may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

The game can be completed on a solo level. However, there is a functional co-op mode with 1v1 and 2v2 duels available. The PvP section also features a leaderboard that more competitive-minded players might fancy.

Mecha games on PC are a rare breed. Suffice to say, Daemon X Machina, despite its shortcomings, is one of the only titles that serve that niche.

How to claim Daemon X Machina from the Epic Games Store

If players already have the Epic Games Launcher installed, they can simply navigate to the store page and scroll a little until they arrive at the weekly free games section. From there, one can add the game to their library.

However, if players don't have an Epic Games Store account yet, they can register a new account and then claim the game to be added to their library. This does not necessitate the download of the Epic Games Launcher as one can do it from any browser. However, the launcher is necessary to download and play the title.

