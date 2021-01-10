"Dana, take me back please": Logan Paul on how Jake wrecked his relationship

In a recent episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, he explained how Jake Paul’s recent comments about UFC President Dana White had hurt his relationship with White.

Jake Paul had recently called Logan a fake fighter and said that he would be in a lot of trouble against Floyd Mayweather. In episode #249 of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul addressed these comments and more.

Jake Paul has also been quite disrespectful towards Conor McGregor and his wife recently.

Logan Paul begs Dana White to “take him back,” appears tired of his brother’s recent antics

Jake Paul has had bouts against Deji Olatunji, Nate Robinson, and Ali “AnEsonGib” Loui Al-Fakhri. On the other hand, Logan Paul has fought YouTuber Olajide “KSI” William Olatunji and has a bout on February 20th with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul would consider retirement after beating “final boss” Conor McGregor 🎮



(via @Marc_Raimondi) pic.twitter.com/1M6AkKqE2q — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 4, 2020

Jake Paul has become one of the most hated personalities around due to his arrogance. Recently, he disrespected the Irish flag, insulted Conor McGregor’s wife, and went on an explicit rant on Instagram.

Jake’s comments on McGregor, in particular, had baffled Logan Paul. Logan Paul joked that his brother was probably on drugs.

Jake Paul had also been disrespectful towards Dana White and called him a “bald b**ch.” This has got Logan Paul concerned about his own relationship with the UFC President. He talked about how White has probably “grouped” the two brothers together.

“He pissed off Dana White. He has been so hard on Dana White. Now, Dana has grouped us together, which sucks."

Logan Paul talked about how he himself wants to fight in the UFC one day.

“Bro, I love Dana White. I love the UFC. And now Dana’s mad at me because he thinks we’re the same person. I want do a UFC fight one day. Like, I’m not saying now. Let me get my skills up.”

Logan Paul also made a genuine plea to Dana White.

“Dana take me back. Take me back. I’m not Jake. Please! He’s given me tickets to go to UFC fights before. Like f**k, I love Conor McGregor!”

It seems like Logan Paul is getting tired of his brother’s antics.

.@LoganPaul was just as surprised as everyone else when @FloydMayweather agreed to fight him 😂 #FoodTruckDiaries just dropped! Watch now: https://t.co/BUng4XJqB7 pic.twitter.com/vObsjnf5p9 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) December 12, 2020

Jake Paul’s prospective fight with Conor McGregor looks no further to confirmation. Logan Paul will fight Floyd Mayweather on 20th February, 2021.