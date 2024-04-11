Darkest Dungeon 2 Eerie Spiderweb explained

Eerie Spiderweb is a curio in Darkest Dungeon 2 that players may encounter when exploring the environment. Curios are unique and strange artifacts that must be interacted with to have any impact. They are not obstacles, though, as players may choose to ignore them. It is, however, advised to avoid curios without understanding their potential consequences and when lacking any items to mitigate their debuffs.

This article will look at one such oddity, the Eerie Spiderweb in Darkest Dungeon, and explain the impact it may have.

Eerie Spiderweb in Darkest Dungeon 2 explained

Coming across a curio in Darkest Dungeon 2 (Image via Red Hook Studios/YouTube-ShuffleFM)

This curio can seem very unassuming at first owing to its dishevelled appearance. It is described in the game as:

"A spiderweb with a strange glow to it. There might be something behind it."

The Eerie Spiderweb curio in Darkest Dungeon 2 has the following effects when interacted with:

40% chance there are hidden treasures behind the web.

40% chance there is nothing hidden behind this web.

20% chance that the hero gets attributed with two negative quirks. Character gains 50% to 'Slow Reflexes', and 50% to 'Slowdraw'

Players can use Bandage to search the Eerie Spiderweb and gain some loot as a reward.

When the party reaches a room or section containing a curio, it can be interacted with to trigger a prompt. The curio can be inspected directly or with a provision item. These artifacts will react differently to various objects. Normally, using the proper provision item results in a positive impact, eliminating the possibility of negative consequences. However, a few innocuous curios do not present a prompt and are instantly searched when interacted with.

The loot obtained from curios is typically picked from a predetermined pool of items, with no RNG involved in the activation. This suggests that the inability to safely engage with a curio is not the end of the story.

Numerous curios have effects on individual heroes or classes, such as stress infliction, healing, bleeding, blighting, buffing, debuffing, or granting/removing a quirk. The afflicted hero is always chosen at the time of interaction. When activating dangerous curios, choose a hero with strong resistance or one whom the bad effects may afflict without jeopardizing the mission.

