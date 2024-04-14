Darkest Dungeon Eldritch Altar explained

The Darkest Dungeon Eldritch Altar is an item (Curio) you will find during your exploration of the different dungeons. Curios are interactive items that can either buff your heroes or curse them, possibly causing death. Thus, they are unpredictable, and once you use one of them, you will be faced with either an advantage or a disadvantage during your journey.

For players wondering if the Darkest Dungeon Eldritch Altar is worth the risk, this article provides all the necessary information regarding this Curio to help you use it effectively.

What is the Darkest Dungeon Eldritch Altar?

Use the Eldritch Altar to lower the stress of your heroes (Image via Steam)

Darkest Dungeon is a turn-based role-playing game (RPG) set in a gothic, mysterious, and horrific world. Developed by Red Hook Studios, you must form a squad of four heroes and explore dungeons like Cove and Warrens in the Gothic mansions. You must defeat frightening monsters, collect usable items, and keep the stress bars of your heroes in check.

After tough battles, heroes in your party might grow weak and become a burden for your future endeavors. In such occurrences, look for ways to mitigate their stress in the dungeons. To do so, Curios like Eldritch Altar grant benefits that help you tackle complicated scenarios.

The Darkest Dungeon Eldritch Altar is a common Curio that can be found in every dungeon. This statuette of an unholy warship is mostly present near the library books, fountains, altars, rooms, and bone piles. This Darkest Dungeon Curio guide will help you find the item without a hassle.

You must use Holy Water to interact with the item and avoid using other objects like the Shovel, as the odds are greater to get a buff with the former. Here are the odds of gaining a benefit or being cursed when you interact with the Eldritch Altar:

50% odds of getting a pulse of mystical energy. 66.7% chance to get a positive energy (quirk) and 33.3% chance of getting a negative energy.

25% odds of getting nothing at all.

25% odds to get the Horrifying Vision. This will add +25 stress to your hero.

That concludes our guide to the Eldritch Altar in Darkest Dungeon. You can also check out our other guides below:

