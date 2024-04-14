How to defeat the Swine Prince in Darkest Dungeon

Swine Prince in Darkest Dungeon is one of the initial bosses found in the Warrens dungeon that you must defeat to progress in the campaign. He is the first three-sized villain boss you will encounter in the dungeon and comes with a sidekick called Wilbur.

The attack damage capabilities of the Swine Prince in Darkest Dungeon with Wilbur’s target lock feature make it tough to defeat the monster. His abilities, like Obliterate Masses and Enraged Destruction, can destroy your whole squad in seconds. However, defeating him is not as tough as it sounds once you know what to do.

Hence, this article provides a guide on the steps to defeat the Swine Prince in Darkest Dungeon easily.

Here's a guide to defeat the Swine Prince in Darkest Dungeon

Use the tips to defeat Swine Prince and Wilbur. (Image via Red Hook Studio)

To defeat the Swine Prince/King/God, you must make sure to take the right heroes to the battle. Combining abilities like healing, mark remover, and high damage dealer can keep Wilbur’s marking ability at bay and help you confuse the villain boss during fights.

Use the guide below to kill the Swine Prince in Darkest Dungeon:

First, take Vestal (healer), Arbalest (can remove marks), Highway Man (critical damage dealer), and Bounty Hunter (high critical damage hits and marks the target) in your party. Take them to fight against the Swine Prince and Wilbur.

(healer), (can remove marks), (critical damage dealer), and (high critical damage hits and marks the target) in your party. Take them to fight against the Swine Prince and Wilbur. You will be given the option to bring Wilbur to the front, but do not fall for it. Attacking Wilbur will make the Swine Prince launch a series of AoE attacks on your squad. Hence, avoid attacking Wilbur .

. Use Arbalest’s Rallying Flare ability to remove marks on the heroes whenever Wilbur targets your damage dealers. Highway Man and Bounty Hunter will be your damage dealers, and Wilbur will try to mark them. Hence, use Arbalest to keep check of Wilbur targeting them. If Wilbur locks on someone, Swine Prince will deal an enormous amount of damage to them.

to remove marks on the heroes whenever Wilbur targets your damage dealers. Highway Man and Bounty Hunter will be your damage dealers, and Wilbur will try to mark them. Hence, use Arbalest to keep check of Wilbur targeting them. If Wilbur locks on someone, Swine Prince will deal an enormous amount of damage to them. Use Vestal to be in front to take the damage from most single-target attacks. Vestal can take commendable damage and heal your squishy heroes.

from most single-target attacks. Vestal can take commendable damage and heal your squishy heroes. Use Highway Man’s basic attack on Swine Prince. This will trigger the option for the Bounty Hunter to mark him and collect the bounty (special ability strike). Then use Highway Man’s Open Vein to inflict bleed on the villain boss. During the attack, use Arbalest and Vestal constantly to support the damage dealers from Wilbur and Swine Prince’s special abilities.

That concludes our guide on how to defeat the Swine Prince in Darkest Dungeon.

You can also check out our other guides:

How to use a camp in Darkest Dungeon II Darkest Dungeon Curio guide II Darkest Dungeon Decorative Urn explained II How to defeat the Shambler in Darkest Dungeon