Darkest Dungeon Holy Fountain explained

Holy Fountain is a unique curio found on the road of Darkest Dungeon. Curios are special items found on the floors of the dungeons, and players can interact or deactivate them or just ignore them altogether. Curios aren’t obstacles, so it is possible to walk past them without interacting or fighting. However, it is advised to ignore them unless you are aware of their effects.

In this article, we will talk about the special curio known as the Holy Fountain found in Darkest Dungeon. We will look into the rewards, story, and the debuffs that it bestows on the players.

Holy Fountain in Darkest Dungeon explained

Holy Fountain Activated (Image via Red Hook Studios)

The Holy Fountain is inspired by the medieval fountains found in medieval churches and holy grounds. Those found in old churches mostly feature the visages of Gods and Angels, but the fountain found in the game features a statue of a hooded figure. There is no explanation about whose statue this is, but many believe it is the deity of benevolence in the cruel world of Darkest Dungeon.

The Holy Fountain can be found in the Ruins. This desolate map, filled with looming architecture and ancient antiques, is a location that goes perfectly with the curio's aesthetic. The placement of the Holy Fountain in the Ruins also does a great bit of environmental storytelling. It hints that the area may once have been a holy place.

The curios found in the game can be interacted with or ignored. If you decide to interact with the curio, you will get something in return. The rewards offered by curios are solely based on RNG. There are chances of great rewards as well as lesser rewards or even debuffs and curses. This is why you should only interact with curios you are aware of.

But that’s not it, other than bestowing debuffs and curses, these can also remove certain debuffs. Also, there are some curios that bestow buffs that linger for a certain period of time. There are even some that can have extremely positive effects, like the Super Holy Fountain - which can heal your health or reduce your stress.

The Holy Fountain in the Darkest Dungeon has the chances of the following results when interacted:

50% chance of finding propitiations at the bottom of the fountain. This will reward loot to players.

50% chance of finding the water reinvigorating the hero. This will bestow the Holy Fountain effect on the user.

If you use Holy Water item from your inventory on the Fountain, you will receive Divine benefit. This will gain you the Super holy fountain effect - this will heal you for +24 health or reduce +24 stress.

