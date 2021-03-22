David Dobrik's Dispo investor "Spark Capital" severs all ties with his company

David Dobrik's photo-sharing app Dispo recently bore the brunt of its founder's raging sexual assault scandal after venture capital firm Spark Capital decided to sever all ties with the company.

The move comes in the aftermath of an incriminating Insider article in which a member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis, was alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman.

Spark Capital issued the following statement on their Twitter handle in which they revealed their decision to step down from the Dispo board:

2/ We have stepped down from our position on the board and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo. — Spark Capital (@sparkcapital) March 22, 2021

Apart from severing all ties with the company, the statement also clarified their stance on the app's profit incentive:

In light of this major development, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

Twitter responds as Spark Capital joins an increasing list of brands that have cut ties with David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad

David Dobrik's Dispo app raised around $20 million during a Series A funding round, which was led by Spark Capital.

Ever since Insider's explosive article grabbed headlines across the globe, several prominent brands have begun to sever ties with David Dobrik.

The likes of DoorDash, EA Sports, Dollar Shave Club and Angel City FC have all forsaken any kind of association with Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.

The Insider investigation can be traced back to the rippling domino effect of former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations against David Dobrik back in February. The allegations set in motion an irrevocable chain of events.

The recent allegations regarding the assault of minors via the influence of alcohol seem to be the final nail in the coffin for David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.

In the wake of Spark Capital's monumental decision, several Twitter users extended their support in favor of their choice:

Wow. Well done spark! — Jay Zalowitz (@jayzalowitz) March 22, 2021

Good decision! — ĸodeeranтѕ (@kodeerants) March 22, 2021

the best decision, this person is a danger @DavidDobrik 🤮 — humberto fernandez (@humberto1190) March 22, 2021

Way to get in front of a situation you weren’t even involved in, making it right by cutting ties. Unlike dobrik who is hiding til it blows over. He incentivized sexual assault. — frostingfroster (@93lose) March 22, 2021

This is the right thing to do. Thanks for taking a stand. — Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) March 22, 2021

This will forever change the way VCs do DD.



Reputation matters. How you act as a founder matters. Glad to see @sparkcapital do such a bold move. https://t.co/2M94onlN5G — Alexandra Schinasi (@aschinasi) March 22, 2021

First time I have seen this. Kudos to the @sparkcapital team. https://t.co/7UlglzOOok — Mengxi Lu (@mengxilu) March 22, 2021

@seatgeek we are waiting for you to cut ties with david as well! time is ticking — 👽 (@shmarianagrand) March 22, 2021

In light of the decision, Spark Capital now joins an increasing list of investors and brands who have decided to sever ties with David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad amid a raging sexual assault scandal.

As pressure continues to mount online, it now remains to be seen if a precedent has been set and if more investors and brands will follow suit in the forthcoming weeks.