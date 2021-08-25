"Day Off Twitch" is picking up steam, but Sodapoppin and other big streamers feel that it will make it worse

The "Day Off Twitch" protest is gathering quite a following after many marginalized streamers have become the subject of hate raids with increasing frequency.

Hate raids are when malicious users send bots and other profiles into a Twitch stream and bombard the streamer with hateful comments. The problem has gotten completely out of control, and many Twitch streamers are planning a one-day boycott of the platform to draw attention to what they are facing. Lucia Everblack was one of the first to draw attention to it.

Racism has no place in gaming.

Misogyny has no place in gaming.

Ableism has no place in gaming.

Transphobia has no place in gaming.

Ageism has no place in gaming.



September 1st is just the start.#ADayOffTwitch — Lucia "Angry Trans Woman" Everblack 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🔮 (@LuciaEverblack) August 23, 2021

The boycott is set to take place on September 1 and has a lot of backing. However, not everyone is convinced it will help.

"Day off Twitch" boycott isn't universally supported

Sodapoppin, one of the most prominent Twitch streamers, recently said he's not sure the boycott will work. In fact, he believes it could make matters worse. Sodapoppin was also the victim of a hate raid, although he didn't know it until someone pointed it out to him.

The Twitch boycott has picked up steam, but it might not be enough to fix the problem. Image via Twitch

Sodapoppin noted:

“What is taking a day off going to do? I don’t get it… I mean I guess it’s like oh wow all the streamers take time off Twitch I guess we really should fix this, but like what the f**k, isn’t that just giving it more attention?”

He did express sympathy for them, but isn't convinced the boycott will help. Asmongold, another prominent streamer, expressed doubts as well. He cited the fact that these streamers are often ones with small audiences and that no one will care if they take a day off because no one knows who they are. His opinion, found here, was not met with positive responses.

DAMN



I'm pretty sure I made the entire internet mad this week and it ain't even Wednesday — Zack (@Asmongold) August 25, 2021

The hate raid issue may or may not go away with this boycott, but despite the backing it currently has, big steamers like Sodapoppin and Asmongold aren't convinced. Twitch has said they are working towards a solution, but haven't done anything yet. Perhaps the boycott will force their hand.

