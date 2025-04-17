Days Gone Remastered: Should you play with a controller or keyboard and mouse?

Days Gone Remastered is best played with a controller since the game was designed with that layout in mind. This version will feature a significant upgrade over the base version released on the PlayStation 4. While the game isn't perfect, fighting a horde of freaks and surviving random Ripper attacks can be thrilling. While the game's shooting mechanic is not that different from most shooters, some might prefer customizing the settings to their preference.

While you can only use a DualShock 4 or DualSense controller on the PlayStation 5, third-party controllers are compatible on PC. Otherwise, there's always the option of using the traditional keyboard and mouse control scheme. There are no wrong options to explore the world of Farewell, Oregon, and it comes down to personal preference.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views..

Survive the world of Days Gone with a controller or PC layout

The game developers are offering you a few ways to defend yourself from the freaks (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Days Gone was developed and originally released for the PlayStation 4, and the control scheme was designed for the DualShock 4. The remastered version will finally take advantage of the advanced features of the DualSense controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It is one step closer to giving the player base an immersive experience.

On PC, PlayStation controllers are compatible and will work with first-party games, along with a few extra third-party controllers, like those for Xbox. The game's control scheme isn't too difficult to learn, especially if you clocked in a few hours exploring the world, clearing Freaker nests, and more. The early sections will teach you the basics, and it is smooth sailing from there.

If you prefer to use a controller on a PC, it will be no different from the usual console experience. On the other hand, if you are more into the mouse and keyboard layout, there are some benefits worth noting.

The combat and exploration are different on PC

It is a different experience to have both your hands holding separate devices to navigate the world. You can use your right hand to move the mouse around, see more of your environment, and maneuver Deacon with the usual W, S, A, and D keybinds. While having more room is great, the mouse and keyboard control scheme shines through the shooting encounters.

The world comes for you, but you can get creative and survive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Shooting enemies on a controller can get tense quickly, especially if you don't have the best aim in the world or have low sensitivity for target lock and aim assist. With the mouse, you can easily move your crosshair and hit moving targets accurately.

It is worth noting that Deacon can be upgraded, and you can acquire a few player upgrades to help improve your aim. Driving your trusty motorcycle in the apocalypse is arguably the second-best thing to do in Days Gone, and you can drive it no differently from other vehicles in other games.

Your items are mapped on the keyboard differently, which is much faster and more convenient than the weapon menu wheel on a controller. Instead of scrolling through your items, you can map them to specific keys for faster transitions. It will take a while for you to get used to these changes, but they are meant to amplify your experience.

Controller options are there for a reason

You have complete authority to experience this game however you like (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It all comes down to personal preference. If you have already finished Days Gone on PlayStation 4 and are interested in spicing up the experience by replaying it on PC with a new control layout, then the mouse and keyboard option is there. If you are a console gamer and comfortable with the usual controller layout, then you can reuse your old DualShock 4, DualSense, and even spare Xbox controllers on PC.

Days Gone Remastered is a massive open-world experience, and the PC port strives to give you everything you may want or need to survive. Different controller options can provide you with challenges like new learning curves; however, they encourage you to be exposed to and try new controller options.

Days Gone Remastered will be released on April 25, 2025, for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. For more related news, check these out:

