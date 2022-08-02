Dead Island 2's re-reveal is reportedly coming by the end of the year

According to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, fans might hear more about Dead Island 2 by the end of the year. As of this writing, there is no date given, but speculation points to Q4 2022 (October 31 - December 31). In that regard, fans won't have to wait long to learn more about the upcoming zombie survival game.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



tryhardguides.com/dead-island-2-… Dead Island 2 re-reveal is scheduled for later this year, sources suggest! Dead Island 2 re-reveal is scheduled for later this year, sources suggest!tryhardguides.com/dead-island-2-…

According to sources, more information about Dead Island 2 is coming this year

Originally mentioned in June 2014, PlayStation’s EA conference revealed the upcoming game. However, it was met with consistent delays, going from Yager Development to Sumo Digital, and is now being developed by Dambuster Studios.

According to Henderson, the information came from sources close to the project. The source further stated that The Games Awards would be an ideal occasion to announce further information regarding the game. With that being said, the title is reportedly in development as of writing.

Based on the currently released information, Dead Island 2 is expected to have a heavy focus on cooperative play, with several locations available for exploration.

Coupled with that, the game will sport an all-new cast of five to six characters. Coming with new settings, areas such as Hollywood and San Francisco will present a stark difference from the first game, which was set on just one island.

Following a Deep Silver and Embrace Group financial call, it was revealed that the game is expected to be out by March 31, 2022, but speculation is still rife.

Social media reaction to Dead Island 2’s upcoming re-reveal is mixed

While some are excited to learn a little more about the much awaited sequel, not everyone is convinced about its release or gameplay enhancements. One Twitter user was baffled that it was taking this long to make a sequel to the game.

Others would cite the various problems that have plagued the title, from creative differences to consistent shifts in development studios.

Shrek @bpanthertt @_Tom_Henderson_ I still don't understand what happened with this? Why is it so hard to make a sequel to the first? @_Tom_Henderson_ I still don't understand what happened with this? Why is it so hard to make a sequel to the first?

KemVolt @KemVolt @bpanthertt @_Tom_Henderson_ It got passed around to several dev companies and couldn’t find a unified vision for it @bpanthertt @_Tom_Henderson_ It got passed around to several dev companies and couldn’t find a unified vision for it

Some users on Twitter were genuinely ecstatic about the game, but also remained exhausted by the uncertainty. Meanwhile, others hoped for new footage, instead of just CGI clips and the repeated release of its trailer with minimal enhancements.

MW2 OG @TheMW2Ghost



Proper anxious about this game.., first gameplay looked so good, but it’s been like 84 years…. How much has it changed and will it live up to such a long wait?



ahhhhh @_Tom_Henderson_ I swear I’m gonna have grey hairs by the time it actually happens.Proper anxious about this game.., first gameplay looked so good, but it’s been like 84 years…. How much has it changed and will it live up to such a long wait?ahhhhh @_Tom_Henderson_ I swear I’m gonna have grey hairs by the time it actually happens. Proper anxious about this game.., first gameplay looked so good, but it’s been like 84 years…. How much has it changed and will it live up to such a long wait? ahhhhh

Andry @PPBoopyBoobs @_Tom_Henderson_ istg if they re-reveal it by showing CGI again @_Tom_Henderson_ istg if they re-reveal it by showing CGI again 💀😭

A response on Twitter claimed to have played the alpha for Dead Island 2, and said it was okay. Furthermore, they were curious to see the changes and hoped that it would come out.

yukuku @_yukuku_ @_Tom_Henderson_ i played the original alpha game and was ok so if the multiple dev changes made any difference lets hope this actually comes out XD @_Tom_Henderson_ i played the original alpha game and was ok so if the multiple dev changes made any difference lets hope this actually comes out XD

Not everyone was excited though. Some have little hope for the developing studio, and have lambasted the time being taken to create a game. Other replies demanded tangible evidence before trusting such news and rumors.

Archangel470 @benoski73 @_Tom_Henderson_ Can't say I'm eagerly excited for this. It's been way too long and it's the same devs behind the awful Homefront sequel. @_Tom_Henderson_ Can't say I'm eagerly excited for this. It's been way too long and it's the same devs behind the awful Homefront sequel.

Άρτεμις @InsomniaAhypnia @_Tom_Henderson_ Won't believe it until i SEE IT @_Tom_Henderson_ Won't believe it until i SEE IT

Fans will simply have to wait and see if the developers of the zombie game offer more information in 2022. According to sources, however, this is the year that gamers will get to learn more about Dead Island 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far