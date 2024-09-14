Deadlock Grey Talon Build guide

The Deadlock Grey Talon Build is probably the most straightforward one out of all. This hero focuses completely on a good long-range aim. It has recently become a fan favorite, boasting one of the highest pick rates in the game. Thanks to the character design and backstory, this hero makes Deadlock more than just a multiplayer shooter game and encourages players to know more about the lore.

Grey Talon is one of the founding members of the Baxter Society, the monster-hunting organization in the USA. He retired from all the actions decades ago but had to pick his bow again after his son's unexpected death.

This article aims to help you make the best possible Deadlock Grey Talon Build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. The values and abilities mentioned in this guide are valid as of the major patch dated October 24, 2024. Things are likely to change with the title's official public release.

How to play Grey Talon in Deadlock? Explained

Grey Talon is the only character with a bow in the game. You require good aim to master this hero. Moreover, you need to be patient as his abilities are quite slow.

The Rain of Arrows is an amazing ability that must be utilized the right way to pressure the enemies back. Make sure to use his Ultimate from a safe distance while you are hiding.

Grey Talon's strength & weakness in Deadlock

Here are all of Grey Talon's strengths:

One of the best long-range damage in the game. The trap is highly effective during intense situations.

Here are all of Grey Talon's weaknesses:

Lack of horizontal mobility. Slow fire rate. Can not fight alone during late game phase.

Deadlock Grey Talon build: Abilities explained

This hero uses an advanced bow that can shoot aim-assisted arrows. Here are all the abilities Grey Talon has:

Charged Shot: Charge up a powerful shot that pierces through enemies. (Cooldown time is 17s). Rain Of Arrow: Launches you high in the air, allowing you to glide slowly. While airborne, you gain Weapon Damage and multishot on your weapon. (Cooldown time is 35s). Immobilising Trap: Throw out a trap that begins to arm itself. Once armed, the trap will trigger when an enemy enters its radius, immobilizing and then slowing them. (Cooldown time is 37s). Guided Arrow: After 1.5 seconds cast time, launch a spirit owl that you control, which explodes on impact, damaging and stunning enemies. Gain permanent Spirit Power for each enemy hero killed with Guided Owl. (Cooldown time is 127s).

Deadlock Grey Talon item build

Finding the right items from The Curiosity Shop is essential for making the best possible Deadlock Grey Talon build. here are the items you should buy depending on the phase of the game:

1) Best early-game items

Hollow Point Ward: +85 Spirit Shield Health, +4 Spirit Power. Extra Regen: +2.8 Health Regen, +8% Ammo, +25 Bonus Health. Mystic Burst: +40 Spirit Shield Health, +6% Weapon Damage. Extra Charge: +1 Bonus Ability Charge, +10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities, +6% Weapon Damage. Extra Spirit: +9 Spirit Power, +1 Health Regen, +35 Bonus Health. Sprint Boots: +2m/s Sprint Speed, +1 Health Regen, +4% Weapon Damage.

2) Best mid-game items

Mystic Shot: +12% Weapon Damage, +4 Spirit Power. Combat Barrier: +325 Bullet Shield Health, +25% Weapon Damage while shielded, +6% Fire Rate while shielded. Enchanter's Barrier: +300 Spirit Shield Health. When you are shielded, you get +20 Spirit Power and +8% Cooldown Reduction. Soul Shredder Bullets: +7% Weapon Damage.

3) End game

These are the items you should buy during the end game:

Improved Burst: +100 Spirit Shield Health, +8% Weapon Damage.

+100 Spirit Shield Health, +8% Weapon Damage. Rapid Recharge: +12% Weapon Damage, +2 Bonus Ability Charges, +55% Faster Time Between Charges, +25% Charged Ability Cooldown Reduction.

+12% Weapon Damage, +2 Bonus Ability Charges, +55% Faster Time Between Charges, +25% Charged Ability Cooldown Reduction. Improved Spirit: +21 Spirit Power, +2 Health regen, +1m/s Sprint speed, +75 Bonus Health.

+21 Spirit Power, +2 Health regen, +1m/s Sprint speed, +75 Bonus Health. Surge of Power: +75 Bonus Health, +10% Fire Rate.

+75 Bonus Health, +10% Fire Rate. Sharpshooter: +20% Ammo, +15% Weapon Fall-off Range, +30% Weapon Zoom, +200 Bullet Shield.

+20% Ammo, +15% Weapon Fall-off Range, +30% Weapon Zoom, +200 Bullet Shield. Boundless Spirit: +60 Spirit Power, +25% Weapon Damage, +300 bonus health, +15 Health Regen, +3m/s Sprint Speed.

So these are the items that can help you make the most reliable Deadlock Grey Talon Build. The early-game items can be sold during the later phases of the match, to afford end-game items as they cost thousands of Spirits.

Note that the game is currently in a playtesting phase and the values of all the abilities and items mentioned above tend to change with the official release.

That's everything that you need to know about the Deadlock Grey Talon Build. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

