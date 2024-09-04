Deadlock leaks reveal a musical hero arriving soon

According to the recent Deadlock leaks, first reported by @IntelDeadlock, a new hero is arriving soon. The game is still in an early development playtesting phase, and Valve has been pushing numerous minor updates constantly. These new Deadlock leaks suggest that the new hero is a music-themed character that has a mix of abilities that already exist in the game.

The leak was shared on X by @IntelDeadlock. Despite being a new account, it has become a reliable source of Deadlock leaks and news as it has provided accurate information numerous times.

Here's everything we know about the Deadlock leaks suggesting a new music hero arriving in the game.

Note: This article contains Deadlock leaks. Users are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

New hero called Cadence could arrive soon, as per the Deadlock leaks

It has been less than a month since the official announcement of Deadlock by Valve. Despite being an invite-only game, it's climbing charts rapidly, with hundreds of thousands of players logging in daily. This has allowed a lot of players to go through the game files and find things that could be added when the game is publicly released, and @IntelDeadlock was one of them.

This post features an early version gameplay of the character called Cadence. Their four primary abilities will reportedly be as follows:

Anthem: An AoE (Area of Effect) buff.

An AoE (Area of Effect) buff. Silence Contraptions: Short Dash Attack, similar to Shiv.

Short Dash Attack, similar to Shiv. Lullaby: Makes the enemies sleep for a few seconds, similar to Haze.

Makes the enemies sleep for a few seconds, similar to Haze. Crescendo: Stops or stuns the enemy for a few seconds, then deals near-fatal damage.

All the abilities of Cadence appear to have different genres of background music, and the VFX matches them as well. It looks like this hero is a slow-paced and high-damage-dealing character like Viscous and Mo & Krill.

All playable Deadlock characters so far

All Deadlock heroes you can currently choose from (Image via Valve)

Players currently have 21 Deadlock heroes to choose from. Here are the names of all the playable heroes:

Abrams

Bebop

Dynamo

Grey Talon

Haze

Infernus

Ivy

Kelvin

Lady Geist

Lash

McGinnis

Mo & Krill

Paradox

Pocket

Seven

Shiv

Vindicta

Viscous

Warden

Wraith

Yamato

It is to be noted that the game is in an early development phase and the list is subject to change. If you want to give Deadlock a try, the only way is by getting an invite from someone who already has access to it. There are many users actively sending invitations through the Deadlock community page on Steam.

