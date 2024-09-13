Deadlock Infernus Build Guide

The Deadlock Infernus Build is quite an interesting and complicated one. This high-damage hero has become one of the most popular characters in Deadlock, being picked in almost every match. However, a lot of new players do not exactly understand when and how to use Infernus' abilities. Planning the right timing and choosing the right items from The Curiosity Shop is recommended.

According to the lore, Infernus had a dark past, which he decided to move on from and live a simpler life working at a bar. However, some unexpected incidents forced him to go back to his roots and unleash his fiery character again. Infernus is the default character that all players get to try in the game's tutorial.

On that note, this article will help you make the best Deadlock Infernus build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. The values and abilities mentioned in this guide are valid as of the major patch dated October 24, 2024. Things are likely to change with the title's official public release.

How to play Infernus in Deadlock?

Playing Infernus in Deadlock (Image via Valve)

Infernus is all about fast pace and Burn Damage. Although the primary weapon deals less damage, good aim will eventually cause the player to get lethal burns. If you are into fast-paced action, you must give Infernus a try.

Infernus's strength & weakness in Deadlock

Here are all of Infernus's strengths:

Fast movements.

Burn Damage keeps building.

Great mobility options that also give Burn Damage.

Here are all of Infernus's weaknesses:

Ultimate is not effective on high health pool characters.

Weapon damage is quite low.

Deadlock Infernus build: Abilities explained

Here are Infernus’ abilities:

Catalyst: Spew napalm that slows enemy movement and amplifies the damage Infernus does to them. (Cooldown time is 24s). Flame Dash: Move forward at high speed and leave a flame trail that burns enemies. (Cooldown time is 38s). Afterburn: Your bullets build up to apply a burning effect on enemies. Infernus' bullets and abilities will refresh the duration (No cooldown). Concussive Combustion: Turns you into a living bomb that explodes after a short delay, stunning all enemies in its radius (Cooldown time is 120s).

Deadlock Infernus build: Best items

Deadlock Infernus Build (Image via Valve)

Finding the right items from The Curiosity Shop is essential for making an effective Deadlock Infernus build. here are the items you should buy depending on the game phase:

Best early-game items

Basic Magazine: +24% Ammo, +15% Weapon Damage. Soul Shredder Bullets: +7% Weapon Damage. Your Bullets apply a debuff for 6s that grants you +20% Spirit Lifesteal against them. Enduring Spirit: +75 Bonus Health, +10% Spirit Lifesteal, +4 Spirit Power. Extra Stamina: +1 Stamina, +14% Stamina Recovery, +7% Fire Rate. Extra Spirit: +9 Spirit Power, +1 Health Regen, +35 Bonus Health. Quicksilver Reload: 65 Spirit Damage, 15% Fire Rate Bonus, 12s Max Frequency.

Mid game

These are the items you should buy during the mid-game:

Spirit Lifesteal: +23% Spirit Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health. Mystic Vulnerability: +6% Spirit Resist. When enemy tackles Spirit Damage, their Spirit Resist decreases by 12%. Toxic Bullets: +100 Bonus Health. Passively, 5%/sec Bleed, 65% Healing Reduction. Duration Extender: +16% Ability Duration, +100 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen.

End game

These are the items you should buy during the end game:

Escalating Exposure: +15% Spirit Resist, +125 Bonus Health, -15% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage.

+15% Spirit Resist, +125 Bonus Health, -15% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage. Boundless Spirit: +60 Spirit Power, +25% Weapon Damage, +300 bonus health, +15 Health Regen, +3m/s Sprint Speed.

+60 Spirit Power, +25% Weapon Damage, +300 bonus health, +15 Health Regen, +3m/s Sprint Speed. Crippling Headshot: +20% Weapon Damage, +10% Bullet Lifesteal, +10% Spirit Lifesteal.

+20% Weapon Damage, +10% Bullet Lifesteal, +10% Spirit Lifesteal. Leech: +35% Spirit Lifesteal, +35% Bullet Lifesteal, +175 Bonus Health, +12 Spirit Power, +15% Weapon Damage.

According to this Deadlock Infernus Build Guide, these are some situational items that you can purchase by selling cheaper items if you can afford to:

Debuff Remover (Active): +125 Bonus Health, +20% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, +3m/s Movement Speed (3s Duration).

+125 Bonus Health, +20% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, +3m/s Movement Speed (3s Duration). Unstoppable (Active): +150 Bonus Health, +15% Spirit Resist, +1m/s Move Speed, +12 Spirit Power. Upon activation, suppress negative status effects and become Immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm (6s Duration).

+150 Bonus Health, +15% Spirit Resist, +1m/s Move Speed, +12 Spirit Power. Upon activation, suppress negative status effects and become Immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm (6s Duration). Silence Glyph (Active): +200 Spirit Shield Health+1 m/s Sprint Speed. Upon activation, 25m Cast Range, 100 + (1.00 * SpiritPower) Spirit Damage (3s Duration).

+200 Spirit Shield Health+1 m/s Sprint Speed. Upon activation, 25m Cast Range, 100 + (1.00 * SpiritPower) Spirit Damage (3s Duration). Mystic Slow: +100 Bonus health, +3 Health regen, +6 Spirit Power.

+100 Bonus health, +3 Health regen, +6 Spirit Power. Magic Carpet (Active): +10% Ability Duration, +15 Spirit Power, +150 Bonus Health. Upon activation, +400 Bullet & Spirit Shield Health, 1.3s Summon Duration+6m/s Bonus Fly Speed17.6s Shield Duration (7.7s Duration).

So, these are the items recommended for the ultimate Deadlock Infernus Build. Keep in mind that the early-game items are much cheaper and less reliable than the mid and end-game items. Moreover, the end-game items are not that easy to unlock as they require a very high amount of Spirits.

