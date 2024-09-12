Deadlock Seven Build Guide

The Deadlock Seven Build is something that many players might be interested in, as Seven is arguably the most powerful hero of the game. However, you require the right items and strategy to utilize all the abilities correctly. While mastering Seven can be quite challenging, it almost guarantees getting 'MVP of the match' titles.

As per the lore, Seven has escaped death row and is hiding in the streets of New York. The character design of this hero is quite different from the others, featuring a disturbing monstrous face with glowing eyes and a mysterious hat made of metal.

As per the recent statistics, it has the highest win rate out of all the Deadlock heroes so far, which is not so surprising. Seven's electricity-based abilities are designed to deal massive damage to even the strongest of the characters in the game. This article aims to provide players with the best Deadlock Seven guide possible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. The values and abilities mentioned in this guide are valid as of the major patch dated October 24, 2024. Things are likely to change with the title's official public release.

How to play Seven in Deadlock?

Seven gunplay (image via Valve)

Using Seven in Deadlock is quite straightforward. However, mastering it and picking the right time to use its abilities can be challenging. He is a fast-paced character with a modified LMG that can shoot electric bullets. Seven's Ultimate has the longest cooldown time in the game.

Seven's strength & weakness in Deadlock

Here are all of Seven's strengths:

Arguably the most deadly Ultimate in the game.

High damage weapon and abilities.

East to understand.

Here are all of Seven's weaknesses:

Not the best in terms of mobility.

Longest cooldown durations for abilities.

You can not move anywhere while using his Ultimate.

Deadlock Seven build: Abilities explained

Here are all of Seven's abilities:

Lightning Ball: Shoots a ball of lightning that travels in a straight line. Does damage to all targets in its radius. (Cooldown time is 22s) Static Charge: Applies a charge to a target enemy hero. After a short duration, the static charge stuns and damages enemies within the radius. (Cooldown time is 40s) Power Surge: Powers up your weapon with a shock effect, making your bullets deal proc-shock damage on your target. This shock damage bounces to enemies near your target. Occurs once per burst shot. (Cooldown time is 45s) Storm Cloud: Channels a storm cloud around you that expands over three seconds and damages all enemies within its radius. (Cooldown time is 180s)

Deadlock Seven build: Best items

Items for Deadlock Seven build (Image via Valve)

Numerous items in The Curiosity Shop can significantly improve Seven's abilities. Here are the items you should buy depending on whether it is the early, mid, or ending phase of the match, for the best possible Deadlock Seven build:

1) Best early-game items

Basic Magazine: +24% Ammo, +15% Weapon Damage. Mystic Reach: +185% Ability Range, +6% Spirit Resist. Enduring Spirit: +75 Bonus Health, +10% Spirit Lifesteal, +4 Spirit Power. Sprint Boots: +2m/s Sprint Speed, +1 Health Regen, +4% Weapon Damage.

2) Mid game

These are the items you should buy during the mid-game:

Enchanter's Barrier: +300 Spirit Shield Health. Spirit Lifesteal: +23% Spirit Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health. Mystic Vulnerability: +6% Spirit Resist. Improved Cooldown: +16% Cooldown Reduction, +1.5 Health Regen. Enduring Speed: +1.4m/s Move Speed, +2m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen. Fleetfoot (Active): +90 Bonus Health, +25% Slide Distance. Upon activation, +3m/s Movement Speed, +30% Ammo (4s Duration). Warp Stone (Active): +20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 11m Teleport Range, +30% Bullet Resist (5s Duration). Improved Spirit: +23 Spirit Power, +2 Health regen, +1m/s Sprint speed, +100 Bonus Health. Superior Duration: +32% Imbued Ability Duration, +26% Non-Imbued Ability Duration, +175 Bonus Health, +15% Weapon Damage, +4 Health Regen. Superior Cooldown: +32% Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +24% Non-Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +4 Health Regen. Improved Reach: +35% Imbued Ability Range, +25% Non-Imbued Ability Range, +12% Spirit Resist, +8 Spirit Power.

3) End game

These are the items you should buy during the end game:

Leech: +35% Spirit Lifesteal, +35% Bullet Lifesteal, +175 Bonus Health, +12 Spirit Power, +15% Weapon Damage.

+35% Spirit Lifesteal, +35% Bullet Lifesteal, +175 Bonus Health, +12 Spirit Power, +15% Weapon Damage. Mystic Reverb: +15% Spirit Lifesteal, +15% Spirit Resist, +15% Ability Range.

+15% Spirit Lifesteal, +15% Spirit Resist, +15% Ability Range. Escalating Exposure: +15% Spirit Resist, +125 Bonus Health, -15% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage.

+15% Spirit Resist, +125 Bonus Health, -15% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage. Boundless Spirit: +60 Spirit Power, +25% Weapon Damage, +300 bonus health, +15 Health Regen, +3m/s Sprint Speed.

+60 Spirit Power, +25% Weapon Damage, +300 bonus health, +15 Health Regen, +3m/s Sprint Speed. Diviner's Kevlar: +20% Spirit Lifesteal, +12% Cooldown Reduction.

These are the best items you could buy to make a strong Deadlock Seven build. It is to be noted that all the items' costs vary in The Curiosity Shop, depending on how strong they are. Most end-game items require over 3,000 Spirits, which can only be obtained by dealing high damage and eliminating multiple opponents and NPCs.

