Deadlock Haze Build Guide

Planning the best Deadlock Haze Build is quite challenging. If you utilize her abilities correctly, this small form factor hero is one of the most lethal in the game. Haze can handle a whole Lane alone, thanks to her high fire rate weapon and one of the strongest Ultimates in the game. Understandably, this makes her one of the highest win-rate heroes in the game.

According to the game's lore, she works for the Occult Security and Investigation Commission, a secret organization capable of infiltrating the dreams of human beings, and thus much more advanced than any real-life law enforcement force. In this article, we will explore the best Haze build guide in Deadlock that will wring out the maximum juice from this hero.

On that note, here are The Curiosity Shop items and tactics recommended for the best Deadlock Haze Build.

Editor's note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. The values and abilities mentioned in this guide are valid as of the major patch dated October 24, 2024. Things are likely to change with the title's official public release.

How to play Haze in Deadlock? Explained

Before heading into the Deadlock Haze Build, let's understand her weapon. Haze is a fast-paced character with an SMG, who is capable of easily handling a whole Lane on her own. Her primary SMG has one of the highest fire rate in the game, which makes her quite deadly in close-range combat, and simultaneously, one of the most fantastic characters to farm souls in a given Lane

Haze's strength & weakness in Deadlock

Here are all of Haze's strengths:

Fast fire rate and movements.

High-tier weapon items make her SMG overpowered.

Capable of surviving against multiple enemies.

Here are all of Haze's weaknesses:

One of the lowest health pools in the game.

High cooldown time for all abilities.

Deadlock Haze build: Abilities explained

Here are all the abilities Haze possesses:

Sleep Dagger: Throw a dagger that damages and sleeps the target. Sleeping targets wake up shortly after being damaged. Throwing a Dagger does not break your invisibility. (Cooldown time is 26s) Smoke Bomb: Fade out of sight, becoming invisible and gaining sprint speed. Attacking removes invisibility. Close enemies can see through your invisibility. (Cooldown time is 37s) Fixation: Shooting a target increases your bullet damage on that target. Gain one stack per bullet hit, two if the hit is a headshot. (No cooldown) Bullet Dance: Enter a flurry, firing your weapon at nearby enemies with perfect accuracy. During the flurry, Haze gains a fire rate bonus and evades some of the bullets shot at her. (Cooldown time is 138s)

Deadlock Haze item build

Depending on your playstyle, many items from The Curiosity Shop would go well with Haze. However, this Deadlock Haze Build would probably be the best in almost every situation:

1) Best early-game items

Extra Stamina: +1 Stamina, +14% Stamina Recovery, +7% Fire Rate. Headshot Booster: +5% Fire Rate, +40 Bullet Shield Health. Rapid Rounds: +9% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Sprint Speed. Ammo Scavenger: +10% Ammo, +40 Bonus Health, 2 Ammo per Soul, 2 Spirit Power per Soul. Active Reload: +10% Weapon Damage, -20% Reload Time. Bullet Lifesteal: +28% Bullet Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health.

2) Best mid-game items

Kinetic Dash: +100 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen. Sprint Boots: +2m/s Sprint Speed, +1 Health Regen, +4% Weapon Damage. Quicksilver Reload: 65 Spirit Damage, 15% Fire Rate Bonus, 12s Max Frequency. Bullet Resist Shredder: +100 Bonus Health, +5% Bullet Resist. While dealing Spirit Damage, enemies get -12% Bullet Resist.

Also read: How to change Server Region in Deadlock

3) End game

These are the items you should buy during the end game:

Escalating Resilience: +14% Fire Rate, +14% Weapon Damage.

+14% Fire Rate, +14% Weapon Damage. Lucky Shot: +30% Ammo. Bonus Damage 90%.

+30% Ammo. Bonus Damage 90%. Unstoppable (Active): +150 Bonus Health, +15% Spirit Resist, +1m/s Move Speed, +12 Spirit Power. Upon activation, suppress negative status effects and become Immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm (6s Duration).

+150 Bonus Health, +15% Spirit Resist, +1m/s Move Speed, +12 Spirit Power. Upon activation, suppress negative status effects and become Immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm (6s Duration). Ethereal Shift (Active): Upon activation, +14 Bonus Spirit Power, 10s Bonus Spirit Duration (3.5s Duration).

Upon activation, +14 Bonus Spirit Power, 10s Bonus Spirit Duration (3.5s Duration). Crippling Headshot: +20% Weapon Damage, +10% Bullet Lifesteal, +10% Spirit Lifesteal.

+20% Weapon Damage, +10% Bullet Lifesteal, +10% Spirit Lifesteal. Curse (Active): +20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, Curses an enemy - interrupting, silencing, disarming, and preventing item usage (3.25s Duration).

These are all the items that are recommended to buy to make the best possible Deadlock Haze Build. However, it must be noted that the game is in playtesting and a lot of the values mentioned could be changed with the official release.

