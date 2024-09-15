Deadlock Viscous build guide

A reliable Deadlock Viscous build is a must if you want to dominate a lane. Fighting against a Viscous is undoubtedly one of the most frustrating experiences in Deadlock, and players often wonder how the character handles so well in the opponent's hands but somehow feels useless in theirs. They need to understand that Viscous' gameplay is not simple and requires a lot of skill to utilize properly.

As per the lore of the game, Viscous is a psychic being that lives in the Bermuda Triangle. He has created a green goo-ey body suit to live on the surface and has been trying to summon more patrons to help him fight against the people trying to disturb life in the deep sea.

That said, this article will list everything you need to buy from The Curiosity Shop to make the best Deadlock Viscous build possible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions. The values and abilities mentioned in this guide are valid as of the major patch dated October 24, 2024. Things are likely to change with the title's official public release.

How to play Viscous in Deadlock

Viscous in Deadlock (Image via Valve)

During combat, you need to master your timing regarding the usage of the primary weapon and the secondary Goo Ball attack. Despite Viscous' low movement speed, you can easily protect yourself even in the hardest situations by using its abilities.

Viscous is a great support character that can also protest the allies. Utilise his stun capabilities during crucial moments.

Viscous's strength & weakness in Deadlock

Here are all of Viscous's strengths:

Can protect himself and nearby allies using his abilities.

A highly effective weapon for Lane control.

Ultimate makes him almost immortal to any damage.

Here are all of Viscous's weaknesses:

Slow fire rate and movements.

Abilities do not deal a lot of damage.

Deadlock Viscous build: Abilities explained

Here are all abilities of Viscous:

Splatter: Throws a ball of goo that deals damage and leaves puddles of goo behind that apply Movement Slow to enemies in the radius. (Cooldown time is 21s) The Cube: Encases the target in a cube of restorative goo that purges debuffs, protects from damage, and increases health regen. The target is unable to take any new actions while cubed. (Cooldown time is 48s) Puddle Punch: Materializes a fist that punches units in the area and sends them flying. Enemies will be dealt damage, have their dash distance reduced for a brief moment, and also have their movement slowed. (Cooldown time is 30s) Goo Ball: Morphs into a large goo ball that deals damage and stuns enemies on impact. The ball grants large amounts of Bullet and Spirit resist, bounces off walls, and can double jump. (Cooldown time is 95s)

Deadlock Viscous item build

Deadlock Viscous build guide (Image via Valve)

Finding the right items from The Curiosity Shop is essential for making the best possible Deadlock Viscous build. here are the items you should buy depending on the phase of the game:

1) Best early-game items

Basic Magazine: +24% Ammo, +15% Weapon Damag e.

+24% Ammo, +15% Weapon Damag Close Quarters: +85 Bullet Shield Health. +25% Weapon Damage within 15m range.

+85 Bullet Shield Health. +25% Weapon Damage within 15m range. Mystic Burst: +40 Spirit Shield Health, +6% Weapon Damage.

+40 Spirit Shield Health, +6% Weapon Damage. Extra Charge: +1 Bonus Ability Charge, +10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities, +6% Weapon Damage.

+1 Bonus Ability Charge, +10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities, +6% Weapon Damage. Sprint Boots: +2m/s Sprint Speed, +1 Health Regen, +4% Weapon Damage.

2) Mid game

Bullet Resist Shredder: +100 Bonus Health, +5% Bullet Resist.

+100 Bonus Health, +5% Bullet Resist. Slowing Hex (Active): +1m/s Sprint Speed, +5 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 70 + (0.59 * Spirit Power) Spirit Damage, 30% Movement Slow, 25m Cast Range (3s Duration).

+1m/s Sprint Speed, +5 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 70 + (0.59 * Spirit Power) Spirit Damage, 30% Movement Slow, 25m Cast Range (3s Duration). Enduring Speed: +1.4m/s Move Speed, +2m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen.

+1.4m/s Move Speed, +2m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen. Healing Booster: +6% Spirit Resist, +2 Health Regen.

+6% Spirit Resist, +2 Health Regen. Burst Fire: +12% Fire Rate, +50% Slide Distance, +70 Health.

+12% Fire Rate, +50% Slide Distance, +70 Health. Pristine Emblem: +25% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit Power.

+25% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit Power. Fortitude: +275 Bonus Health.

+275 Bonus Health. Improved Burst: +100 Spirit Shield Health, +8% Weapon Damage.

3) End game

Phantom Strike (Active): +15% Bullet Resist, +30% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, the user can teleport to an enemy target while applying Disarm and Slow, and deal 150 Damage (3s Duration of the Disarm and Slow).

+15% Bullet Resist, +30% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, the user can teleport to an enemy target while applying Disarm and Slow, and deal 150 Damage (3s Duration of the Disarm and Slow). Shadow Weave (Active): +15 Health Regen, +300 Spirit Shield Health, +30% Ammo. Upon activation, +2m/s Invis Sprint Speed (25s Duration).

+15 Health Regen, +300 Spirit Shield Health, +30% Ammo. Upon activation, +2m/s Invis Sprint Speed (25s Duration). Vampiric Burst (Active): +25% Weapon Damage, +150 Bonus Health, +2 m/s Move Speed. Upon activation, 100% Bullet Lifesteal (4.5s Duration).

There are also a few situational items you can use if you have extra Spirits or feel like replacing any of the above items:

Frenzy: +12 Ammo, +30% Weapon Damage, +200 Bonus Health.

+12 Ammo, +30% Weapon Damage, +200 Bonus Health. Leech: +35% Spirit Lifesteal, +35% Bullet Lifesteal, +175 Bonus Health, +12 Spirit Power, +15% Weapon Damage.

+35% Spirit Lifesteal, +35% Bullet Lifesteal, +175 Bonus Health, +12 Spirit Power, +15% Weapon Damage. Silence Glyph (Active): +200 Spirit Shield Health+1 m/s Sprint Speed. Upon activation, 25m Cast Range, 100 + (1.00 * SpiritPower) Spirit Damage (3s Duration).

These are the most reliable and effective items you can buy to make a strong Deadlock Viscous build. It should be noted that to unlock the end-game items, you must eliminate or deal damage to a lot of NPCs and opponents. Additionally, selling early-game items for some extra Spirits is not a bad idea.

