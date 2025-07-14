Death Stranding 2 has Pokemon elements, and they are quite fun

While a Death Stranding 2 and Pokemon crossover is unlikely to happen, the former does have certain mechanics that remind you of the latter. After all, you will be depleting certain creatures' HP to successfully capture and spawn them later for specific major fights in the game.
Where and how does this play out? This article explains more.
Death Stranding 2 allows you to capture BTs and use them later on to fight other BTs
In Death Stranding 2, you can capture large BTs (Beached Things) with the help of EX Capture Grenades. Before lobbing this special grenade, make sure the BT's health bar is red. You must also ensure you hit the BT with the EX Capture Grenade in the mouth (other glowing parts may also do the trick).
Once it is captured, you can summon it later while fighting other large BTs. You will need Chiral Crystals to call upon the captured BT, and must be near a large enemy BT to have the option to do so. The ally creature will spawn for a limited time (generally around three minutes).
The basic gameplay loop reminds one of Pokemon, where players must capture a creature with a specific item and can then use it to battle other creatures. Unlike the beloved franchise, Death Stranding 2's captured BTs don't need to be revived after they disappear from the battlefield or ordered to attack and use moves.
Nevertheless, it's a quirky little part of the sequel and one that surely adds a unique edge to the overall supernatural BT combat.
All BTs that can be captured and their summon cost
Based on our playthrough, the following BTs can be captured in Death Stranding 2 (along with their spawn locations):
- BT Delphis - Near the Former Geophysical Research lab in Mexico and near the Ghost Mech Factory in Australia.
- BT Bestia - Near the F5 East Distribution Center.
- BT Megalocarcinus - The encounter is in Mexico during a main story battle.
- BT Gigas - This can be encountered in Australia in a special mission you get after increasing the Ghost Hunter connection level to nearly 5.
- BT Cetus - This can be encountered in the tar lake in Australia in a special Lord of the Tar Lake mission after increasing the Fisherman connection level to nearly 5.
- BT Octopoid - Near the Fisherman's base by the tar lake in Australia.
- BT Kheir - Near the C1 South Distribution Center in Mexico.
- BT Raia - Near the Government Base in Australia.
Capturing these BTs will not always be an easy task, considering some of their sizes and the threat they pose.
