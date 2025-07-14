Death Stranding 2 has Pokemon elements, and they are quite fun

While a Death Stranding 2 and Pokemon crossover is unlikely to happen, the former does have certain mechanics that remind you of the latter. After all, you will be depleting certain creatures' HP to successfully capture and spawn them later for specific major fights in the game.

Ad

Where and how does this play out? This article explains more.

Death Stranding 2 allows you to capture BTs and use them later on to fight other BTs

In Death Stranding 2, you can capture large BTs (Beached Things) with the help of EX Capture Grenades. Before lobbing this special grenade, make sure the BT's health bar is red. You must also ensure you hit the BT with the EX Capture Grenade in the mouth (other glowing parts may also do the trick).

Ad

Trending

Once it is captured, you can summon it later while fighting other large BTs. You will need Chiral Crystals to call upon the captured BT, and must be near a large enemy BT to have the option to do so. The ally creature will spawn for a limited time (generally around three minutes).

Summoning BTs in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kojima Productions)

The basic gameplay loop reminds one of Pokemon, where players must capture a creature with a specific item and can then use it to battle other creatures. Unlike the beloved franchise, Death Stranding 2's captured BTs don't need to be revived after they disappear from the battlefield or ordered to attack and use moves.

Ad

Nevertheless, it's a quirky little part of the sequel and one that surely adds a unique edge to the overall supernatural BT combat.

All BTs that can be captured and their summon cost

Based on our playthrough, the following BTs can be captured in Death Stranding 2 (along with their spawn locations):

Lord of the Tar Lake - BT Cetus in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kojima Productions)

BT Delphis - Near the Former Geophysical Research lab in Mexico and near the Ghost Mech Factory in Australia.

- Near the Former Geophysical Research lab in Mexico and near the Ghost Mech Factory in Australia. BT Bestia - Near the F5 East Distribution Center.

- Near the F5 East Distribution Center. BT Megalocarcinus - The encounter is in Mexico during a main story battle.

- The encounter is in Mexico during a main story battle. BT Gigas - This can be encountered in Australia in a special mission you get after increasing the Ghost Hunter connection level to nearly 5.

- This can be encountered in Australia in a special mission you get after increasing the Ghost Hunter connection level to nearly 5. BT Cetus - This can be encountered in the tar lake in Australia in a special Lord of the Tar Lake mission after increasing the Fisherman connection level to nearly 5.

- This can be encountered in the tar lake in Australia in a special Lord of the Tar Lake mission after increasing the Fisherman connection level to nearly 5. BT Octopoid - Near the Fisherman's base by the tar lake in Australia.

- Near the Fisherman's base by the tar lake in Australia. BT Kheir - Near the C1 South Distribution Center in Mexico.

- Near the C1 South Distribution Center in Mexico. BT Raia - Near the Government Base in Australia.

Capturing these BTs will not always be an easy task, considering some of their sizes and the threat they pose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.