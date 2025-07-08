How to complete Episode 14 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Episode 14 in Death Stranding 2 will see Sam travel all the way across Australia to Mexico. After the events that unfolded in the last chapter, you must rescue Tomorrow and prevent the Last Stranding. Unfortunately, the DHV Magellan is temporarily unavailable. Thus, you'll need to complete the mission-related order yourself.

This article guides you through the fourteenth chapter of Death Stranding 2.

Spoiler Warning: This guide contains major spoilers for the main campaign of DS2.

A walkthrough of Episode 14 in Death Stranding 2

Reaching the Plate Gate and Entering Mexico

Leaving for Mexico (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Your first objective in Episode 14 of Death Stranding 2 is to reach the Plate Gate and enter Mexico. Unfortunately, Sam cannot use the DHV Magellan to fast travel due to unstable currents. Thus, you must travel there yourself. Here are the recommended items that will help make your journey easier:

Tri-Cruiser/Pickup Off-roader

Battle Guitar

Lots of Blood Bags, ammo, and other required supplies

Make sure to learn the basics of the Battle Guitar, as it is one of the best weapons and will be of immense help. If you don't mind taking the time, the recommended route is to follow the southern coastline to the west of F8 in Australia. Follow down the path until you reach the Plate Gate. Use it to enter Mexico. Head northeast through the region. The landscape will look different. Thus, if you aren't sure about your direction, press L1 to find your path.

Ultimately, Tarman will ask you to investigate a disturbance in Ciudad Nudo del Norte. You'll need to travel on foot from here on out. Loot any Chiral Chrystals you find on the ground. There's a lot of walking in this part of the episode. However, there isn't any major combat encounter on the path to the destination. You can also go to a terminal if any are available nearby and grab a vehicle to make the ride easier. When you reach the location, a boss fight will be triggered. Make sure to have a stock of Chiral Crystals on you.

Defeating the Enormous BT

The giant BT boss in Episode 14 of Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You'll come face-to-face against a giant spider-like BT in Episode 14 of Death Stranding 2. The aforementioned Battle Guitar is a great weapon here. You can press R2 to fire ranged shots or hold the trigger to fire powerful charged beams. Don't simply target any part, though. The BT has weak spots that glow slightly orange. These will usually be located between joints on its legs.

After you shoot enough weak points, the monster will fall, exposing its head in the process. This red glowing section is its weakest part. Thus, use your strongest weapons (rockets or grenades). Note that the entity will still keep attacking, but its moves will be slow, giving you ample time to react. After a few seconds, the BT will get up, resetting its stature. Repeat the process until the monster's health bar depletes.

Upon its defeat, the BT will turn into chunks of Chiral Crystal; pick them up.

Sam's Shelter

After defeating the boss, proceed towards Sam's Shelter to progress in Episode 14. You must pass over the bridge and the river for the same objective. Once you reach the location, enter the bunker. On the way through, Tarman will give you a call. An important discovery will help you create a unique device, which can help you get to and from any Beach. However, for our destination, you must find something with a strong connection to Higgs.

After the call, you can head inside Ciudad Nudo del Norte. Find a new vehicle or use the one you previously got hold of. Head to the nearby Ring Terminal's private room to replenish all the meters and supplies.

Amelie's photo in Death Stranding 2 Episode 14 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Upon reaching Sam's Shelter, head inside it. You can interact with various items to reminisce on your time with Lou, but the item you're looking for is located inside the kitchen drawer opposite the two ovens. You'll find a gun first. However, examine again and you'll locate an image of Sam and Amelie.

The DMV Megallan will land down near your shelter. Head inside it and visit your private room to end the Order. After you're ready, choose the "Head to the bridge" option when inside the private room.

Order 47 end screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

A lengthy cutscene will mark the end of Episode 14 in Death Stranding 2.

