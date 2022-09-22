Deathloop Updaam guide: All points of interest, hidden weapons, and more 

Deathloop has seen a significant surge in its player base over the last few days. Due to the recent Golden Loop update, and the shooter game finally making its way to Xbox and PC Game Pass, there are many players giving the game another shot.

While the title is fundamentally a first-person shooter, there are a number of puzzle-solving elements to it that spice up the overall gameplay.

Fallout @Fallout



Season 10 is free for all Welcome to the City of Steel, the city where the future happens!Season 10 is free for all #Fallout76 players and is available now. Welcome to the City of Steel, the city where the future happens!Season 10 is free for all #Fallout76 players and is available now. https://t.co/jucH97Mjff

While some of the missions and areas are easy to solve and explore, there are quite a few maps with hidden secrets that most players fail to completely uncover.

One such area is the first district that players visit in Deathloop – Updaam. There is so much more to the cliffside town than what meets the eye, along with hidden weapons, points of interest, and trinkets.

This guide will list out all the goodies that players are advised to unearth and obtain when they reach Updaam in Deathloop.

All hidden weapons and points of interest in Deathloop’s Updaam

1) Sepulchra Breteira rifle

Players will be able to find this scoped rifle in the game during the Afternoon loop in the Updaam district. It is one of four unique weapons in Deathloop, and also one of the easier ones to obtain.

Players will be required to make their way to the front of Dorsey Manor in the afternoon, behind the library, to obtain it. However, they will need to deal with the trap there and take out the enemy to obtain it.

2) Delivery Booth

Players will also find a Delivery Booth in Updaam, where they will be able to transfer items like crank wheels, batteries, as well as weapons, between each of the four districts.

The Delivery Booth in Updaam can be found past the courtyard to the right of the library and near the "Enjoy Amortality" sign.

It’s important to note here that to be able to access Delivery Booths, players will first be required to find their codes.

3) Library

The Library is a major point of interest in Updaam, as it houses a large cache of weapons along with ammo that Colt will be able to use for the rest of the day. Unfortunately, however, access to all these resources is time-gated and players will only be able to obtain them before the Elementalists charge in and snatch the loot for themselves.

To enter the library, players will be required to make their way to the window present to the right of the house’s front door. They will encounter a few guards on their way in, whom they will need to take out.

They will soon encounter orange containers that house high-tier guns and trinkets.

4) Elite Trinket

The Elite Trinket can be found in Updaam during the morning loop. Players will be required to head to the library and look for a window overlooking the two Eternalists trying to break the wall.

Once the wall is down, Deathloop players will be able to make their way over to it and loot the elite trinket.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far