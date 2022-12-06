December Gold Pass in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

The popularity of Clash of Clans is sustained by the inclusion of new challenges, buildings, and troops. The game's multiple troop and seasonal challenges, in particular, allow players to have fun while also earning new rewards.

Players must now complete the monthly challenges to gain resources and magical items for the December season. Players who purchase the Gold Pass have access to premium rewards like the Jolly Queen hero skin, extra resources, extra magic items, and various rewards, in addition to free rewards.

This article will discuss the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for December and its rewards.

Gold Pass for the month of December in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Taste sweet victory with Jolly Queen 'Tis the Season to be Jolly!Taste sweet victory with Jolly Queen 'Tis the Season to be Jolly! Taste sweet victory with Jolly Queen 🍪 🍪 🍪 https://t.co/gST1YOJ0My

Players have the opportunity to improve and upgrade their gear through the Season Challenge in-game missions. Players with a Town Hall level 7 or higher are eligible for these seasonal challenges.

The challenges are comparable to Clan Games in that the prizes are awarded to the competitors individually rather than to the clan as a whole. Each game challenge must therefore be completed on its own. Players receive a variety of rewards based on the points they score and the tasks they complete.

December's seasonal challenges are described as follows in Clash of Clans:

"It's another new season stacked with amazing perks and rewards! Get the Jolly Queen Hero skin with this month's Gold Pass! Buy this season's Gold Pass and you can unlock the various exclusive rewards and more!"

The December season challenge has two levels: the Free and Gold Pass tiers. The free tier is open to everyone, whereas the Gold Pass tier is a premium version with many more benefits and a unique legendary hero skin. Some restricted features, such as hero skins, magic items, and enhanced seasonal chest storage, are exclusive to Gold Pass subscribers.

The newly released, exclusive Jolly Queen hero skin is part of the December Gold Pass, which is now available for purchase in-game. After making 2600 advancements, Gold Pass subscribers can get the Book Of Heroes and the special Jolly Queen hero skin.

Through upcoming shop promotions, the Jolly Champion, Jolly King, and Jolly Warden skins will soon be made public through shop offers. The developers issue a fresh Gold Pass every month.

Rewards for December Gold Pass Holders in Clash of Clans

Only those who purchase the Gold Pass for December will be able to use the new hero skin. If a season has less than 24 hours left, fans won't be able to purchase a Gold Pass for it.

Those interested in purchasing the Gold Pass will need to pay $4.99 via a card, net banking, coupon code, wallet, or any other option. The following list outlines the many benefits of purchasing a Gold Pass for the December Season Challenge:

The season bank can hold an additional 25,000,000 of each kind of elixir and gold, in addition to 2,50,000 Dark Elixir and magical items like spell books, hero potions, builder potions, ruins, etc.

Players can increase their output rate with the help of collector, builder, trainer boosts, and other uncommon gifts.

Gold Pass members have access to a unique Archer Queen hero skin called "Jolly Queen."

The Gold Pass is one of the best ways to earn the latest hero skins like Pirate Champion and Jolly Queen in Clash of Clans. Players can use special coupons to purchase December's Gold Pass.

Poll : 0 votes