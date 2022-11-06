Pirate Champion Hero Skin in Clash of Clans: Information, animations and more

Since they let players stand out from the crowd and enhance the visual attractiveness of the game, hero skins are among the most expensive items in Clash of Clans. The Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen all have distinctive and exclusive hero skins in Clash of Clans.

While some limited edition legendary hero skins must be purchased straight from the shop, other hero skins can only be acquired by completing the in-game season chores. Each month, the Royal Pass holders get a different hero skin. The Royal Pass for the November season is special since it finally gives the Royal Champion a new and exclusive hero skin.

In this article, we will explore the Pirate Champion Hero skin in Clash of Clans, the method to unlock it, and more.

Latest Seasonal Challenges Hero Skin in Clash of Clans

Steer clear from Pirate Champion's spear! Ahoy, a new month of Season Challenges is here!Steer clear from Pirate Champion's spear! Ahoy, a new month of Season Challenges is here! ⚓ Steer clear from Pirate Champion's spear! https://t.co/5R3r9sZ3xL

The developers of the game have created a new hero skin in the Royal Pass for the new Pirate theme because there aren't any legendary hero skins currently available for the Royal Champion. The Barbarian King, Grand Warden, and Archer Queen all have different hero skins in the game.

The in-game description of the Pirate Champion Hero skin in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"It's another new season stacked with amazing perks and rewards! Get the Pirate Champion Hero skin with this month's Gold Pass!"

The "Pirate Champion" limited-edition Royal Champion hero skin depicts the champion as a pirate holding a spade and wheel. The outfit has a cap and is blue with golden details. It makes us think of Clash of Clans' latest Pirate Scenery.

Similar to the Party Champion hero skin, players can only obtain this special hero skin by purchasing the November season's Royal Pass and earning 2600 points. The goal of this skin is to distinguish the player's in-game troops from those of other players by giving them a unique look.

The special Pirate Champion hero skin includes the following items:

Unique Animations

Special Effects

Unique Model

Custom Textures

By choosing the Pirate Champion hero skin in the game and clicking on the Royal Champion, players can experience the effects and animations of the Pirate Champion hero skin. Players can get this special skin and effect and make use of it when attacking other players.

Unlock the Pirate Champion hero skin

Only while the November seasonal challenges are still in effect will players be permitted to acquire the Pirate Champion skin. After that, they will no longer be permitted to do so. The following actions are required of players who want to obtain the special Pirate Champion hero skin:

The Pirate Champion hero skin can only be purchased by players who have earned the Royal Pass from the November seasonal challenges.

The Royal Pass for the November season is ₹449 and gives users extra rewards, including magic items, boosts, gems, money, and the Pirate Champion hero skin.

Players can use cards, mobile wallets, UPI, net banking, or other payment methods to purchase the Royal Pass by clicking the deal.

Players should then finish the November season progress bar, which requires 2600 season points in total.

If they complete the goal, players can get the Pirate Champion hero skin in the game.

The simplest approach to set yourself apart from other players in Clash of Clans and enable distinctive attack animations is to use hero skins. If you want to get the unique Pirate Champion hero skin, buy the Royal Pass and complete the game.

