December month's Big Hearted Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Supercell, the studio that created Clash of Clans, has added a variety of brand-new challenges for players to check out. To earn experience through them, magic items, resources, and other benefits, players must win multiplayer battles while using a certain unit. The most recent troop challenge available for free is called Big Hearted.

It requires players to use a specific number of Super Giants in multiplayer. By doing this, gamers can earn experience points and other magic items. This article will explore Bug Hearted, its rewards, and the best-attacking strategies that can be employed to complete the challenge in Clash of Clans.

December's Big Hearted challenge in Clash of Clans: All there is to know

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! https://t.co/VyxemzTZBZ

By choosing the Arena tab, you may view the most recent challenge in the game, Big Hearted. The following is its in-game description:

"Punch your way to victory with the Super Giants and earn titanic rewards during this Super event!"

To fulfill this special troop challenge in Clash of Clans, players must deploy Super Giants, using which they must defeat ten opponents in online matches. The number of units that can be employed in combat depends on the gamer's town hall level. For instance, Town Hall 13 players must use at least a single Super Giant to get one star in multiplayer battles.

Once gamers reach Town Hall level 11, they can purchase the required unit, which is essentially a more powerful version of the Giant. Despite possessing the Wall Buster ability that provides additional damage to walls, Super Giants do not explicitly target them.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans But if you're new to these powered-up versions of your Troops, check out this guide by @sargtraingaming: what are Super Troops, how to obtain them, their special abilities & more!



: youtu.be/vLk44zuG9Zk It's been nearly a year since the launch of the Super TroopsBut if you're new to these powered-up versions of your Troops, check out this guide by @sargtraingaming: what are Super Troops, how to obtain them, their special abilities & more! It's been nearly a year since the launch of the Super Troops 🙀 But if you're new to these powered-up versions of your Troops, check out this guide by @sargtraingaming: what are Super Troops, how to obtain them, their special abilities & more!📺: youtu.be/vLk44zuG9Zk https://t.co/WmIfuBLudW

To go after the remaining defenders on the battlefield, they focus on striking enemy forces while avoiding all of their opposition's structures. This holds true even if they are under attack from heroes or rival Clan Castle troops.

Paying 7,500 Dark Elixir or ingesting Super Potion for a three-day period will both unlock Super Giants. Players can then utilize them in battles against other players and in clan wars.

Rewards for completing Big Hearted Challenge in Clash of Clans

To succeed in multiplayer matches and finish this challenge, you must deploy Super Giants while employing high-damage ground attack strategies, including BoWiBa, GoWipe, and GoWiBo. These offensive tactics are essential for succeeding and triumphing in battles.

You can also use Super Giants with air-attacking strategies like DragLoon and LavaLoon. These units act as tank troops for heroes like Archer Queen and Barbarian King.

You must complete this challenge before December 24 to be eligible for amazing prizes like magic items, resources, experience, and more. The Big Hearted challenge rewards are as follows:

When you complete the Big Hearted challenge, you will receive 400 experience points.

Additionally, after winning ten battles in the challenge, you will get five Wall Rings that can be utilized right away to enhance walls immediately.

In Clash of Clans, challenges like Sneaky Sneaky and Big Hearted are among the finest methods to gain exclusive rewards.

