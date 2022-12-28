December Month's Builder Base Construction Destruction Challenge in Clash of Clans

One of the best ways to try out new attacking strategies in Clash of Clans is by participating in the game's challenges and earning special rewards like magic items, resources, gems, gold, and experience points. By accessing the in-game Events tab, fans can participate in these challenges for free.

To help players obtain rewards and advance through the game more quickly, the developers release home base and builder base challenges on a weekly basis. Interested participants will have to complete this challenge before it expires.

The Construction Destruction challenge is the most recently added builder base challenge in Clash of Clans. To claim the challenge's rewards, participants must complete it before January 1, 2023. This article will explore the December month's latest Construction Destruction challenge, its rewards, and more in Clash of Clans.

December's latest Builder Base Challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold! Get ready for the Construction Destruction event! Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold! Get ready for the Construction Destruction event! https://t.co/x9dHuao4sN

The Construction Destruction challenge is the latest builder base task in the game, in which participants must clear the 1000 destruction progress meter to receive rewards. Players should make every effort to get the highest percentage possible, with only Versus battles counting towards gaining a destruction percentage. Additionally, they can complete the challenge in any number of attempts.

Players are not compelled to utilize any particular troop for the Construction Destruction challenge, in contrast to the game's troop challenges such as Wizard of Awes and Hog Heaven. They will simply have to assemble their armies, attack bases, and collect destruction points.

The in-game description of the Construction Destruction Builder Base challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Bash your opponents for 1000% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a superb reward!"

As for the Versus combat bonuses, players who complete the task will receive resources like builder gold and builder elixir. At the 1000 percent milestone, players will be able to obtain the challenge's exclusive magic items and experience points.

Attacking techniques like GibiArch and Mass Baby Dragons are some of the best options for this challenge. One of the greatest offensive tactics for the Construction Destruction challenge is the Mass Baby Dragon strategy, which allows players to maximize battle victories and destruction points by utilizing the Baby Dragon's unique air ability.

GibiArch is yet another effective attacking tactic for the Clash of Clans Construction Destruction challenge since Sneaky Archers and Raged Barbarians are great at demolishing outer structures so that the Boxer Giants can attack the defenders. Lastly, several other builder base troops are also available for use by players based on their requirements.

Rewards for completing the Construction Destruction challenge

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Find out what we like and will reinforce in Builder Base 2.0, and the problems we are fixing! Builder Base 2.0 is coming next year and there won’t be Versus Battles in this new Builder Base!Find out what we like and will reinforce in Builder Base 2.0, and the problems we are fixing! clashofclans.com/blog/news/what… Builder Base 2.0 is coming next year and there won’t be Versus Battles in this new Builder Base! 🙀Find out what we like and will reinforce in Builder Base 2.0, and the problems we are fixing! clashofclans.com/blog/news/what…

By triumphing in Versus battles and reaching the 1000 percent milestone, players can get magic items, experience points, and resources as prizes for completing the Construction Destruction challenge. Players can only obtain these rewards if they finish the challenge by January 1. The different rewards for completing Clash of Clans' Construction Destruction challenge are as follows:

For completing the 1000 percent completion goal, players are awarded 400 experience points.

In order to move the obstacles, the "Rune Of Builder Elixir" can also be unlocked. It can be used by players to completely fill their Builder Base Elixir Storages. They can then upgrade any troop or building they desire with their maxed-out Elixir Storage.

Presently, the best Builder Base challenge in Clash of Clans is the Construction Destruction challenge, which players can easily accomplish to obtain exclusive rewards. By selecting the in-game Events tab, they can view the challenge's progress bar to see how much more is left.

