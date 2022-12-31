December month's latest Hog Heaven Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and best attacking strategies

With recent improvements and exciting in-game challenges being released, the popularity of Clash of Clans has significantly increased in recent times. The game now includes a wide range of troop challenges, where players must use a particular troop and emerge victorious in multiplayer battles if they wish to obtain special rewards.

Participating in these troop challenges will reward players with special items, including magic goods, cash, and experience points. Presently, these are some of the best ways to test out different army compositions. The latest in-game troop challenge in the game, Hog Heaven, focuses on a troop called Hog Rider.

In this article, we will explore the December month's final challenge, Hog Heaven, its rewards, and the best attacking strategies that Clash of Clans players can use to complete it.

More about the final challenge of December 2022 in Clash of Clans

Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event Complete the Hog Heaven event to win 5x Wall Rings (& gems), and give your Walls an upgrade!Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event Complete the Hog Heaven event to win 5x Wall Rings (& gems), and give your Walls an upgrade!Train Hog Riders and Healing Spells at 80% off throughout this event 🐷😇 https://t.co/BJYN6lrPjH

The Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans requires players to engage in multiplayer combat using Hog Riders. Those who successfully win 10 multiplayer battles in this combat mode will complete this challenge and receive special rewards in addition to experience points. To unlock all of the challenge's rewards, players will have to complete the challenge by January 3, 2023.

Given below is the in-game description of the December month's Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans:

"Keep your Hog Riders riding longer when you drop a well-timed Heal Spell during this event."

Hog Riders are one of the most popular Dark Elixir troops in Clash of Clans. With their unique ability to jump over walls and immediately attack defensive structures, these units are capable of dealing heavy damage to any base.

Like the Hog Heaven challenge, Clash of Clans previously dropped the Titanic Strength and Whirl Power challenges, which tasked players with using the Super Giants and Valkyrie troops to win multiplayer battles respectively. Players must utilize the necessary number of a specific unit (in this case, Hog Riders) in battles to move the challenge's progress bar forward.

The number of Hog Riders that's required for this challenge will depend on the player's Town Hall level. For instance, a Town Hall 13 player will have to deploy a minimum of 12 Hog Riders to complete this challenge.

To increase the progress bar, players must utilize enough Hog Riders to gain at least one star in a multiplayer battle. They can opt for any strong offensive strategy, including GoVaHo and Mass Hogs, to complete the Hog Heaven challenge.

Another solid tactic is to use the required number of Hog Riders along with powerful team compositions such as DrVaWipe and GoWipe.

Rewards for completing the December month's Hog Heaven challenge

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans You still have time to participate in the Hog Heaven event, and use Hog Riders and Healing Spell at a discount too! Have you claimed your Book of Heroes yet?You still have time to participate in the Hog Heaven event, and use Hog Riders and Healing Spell at a discount too! Have you claimed your Book of Heroes yet? 😙👑 You still have time to participate in the Hog Heaven event, and use Hog Riders and Healing Spell at a discount too! https://t.co/IjtaQ8Y0Vy

By completing the Hog Heaven quest, gamers can level up and gain experience points. They will also receive additional resources and magic items. Given below is a list of the rewards for completing the Hog Heaven challenge:

Players who complete this challenge will receive 400 experience points.

They will also receive a Super Potion after winning the tenth fight in the game, which will allow them to boost any troop into a Super Troop for a duration of three days.

The Clash of Clans Hog Heaven challenge is an efficient method to obtain additional resources and experience points, which will allow you to level up faster. To claim all of the challenge's rewards, participants must complete the challenge by January 3, 2023.

